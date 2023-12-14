Brighton vs Marseille Predictions and Betting Tips: Visitors can claim League One top spot

Our football betting expert offers his Brighton vs Marseille predictions and betting tips ahead of Thursday’s Europa League showdown.

Brighton and Marseille have both qualified for the knockout stages but top spot - which means avoiding the play-off round - is still up for grabs.

Brighton vs Marseille Betting Tips

Over 3.5 goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score at any time @ 11/5 with bet365

Draw and Both Teams To Score @ 4/1 with bet365

Goals the best starting point

Marseille lead the way in Group B but they are only one point above Brighton. Whoever finishes in top spot will avoid the play-off round and the teams dropping down from the Champions League, so there is plenty at stake here even if both teams already know they will be continuing their Europa League campaigns in the New Year.

As such, the goals markets may be the best place to start and both teams to score is one option - but at a bigger price, over 3.5 goals stands out as the best play.

The reverse fixture finished 2-2 and both of these sides go into the game in good scoring form. Albion have scored in each of their last 14 games across all competitions and they are yet to draw a blank at home after 11 games - but they have also conceded in 10 of those.

Brighton have scored at least twice in three of their last five, while Marseille have scored 13 goals in total across their last four fixtures, so there is a good chance these two sides can combine for at least four goals in total when they clash on Thursday.

Brighton vs Marseille Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Evergreen Auba offers value in goalscorer market

There are a couple of contenders for a goal in the Brighton side and Joao Pedro, the competition’s joint-top scorer, is one option but with goals at both ends likely the value lies in picking out a visiting player and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stands out.

The former Barcelona and Arsenal man is tied on five goals with Brighton’s Pedro after his hat-trick against Ajax in the last round of Europa League games.

That treble seems to have provided the 34-year-old with a confidence boost as he has scored in each of his three appearances since - hitting an impressive seven goals in his last four games across all competitions.

The Seagulls have managed only one clean sheet at home this season so they’re clearly vulnerable, and L’OM’s in-form striker may be able to take advantage of their defensive frailties.

Brighton vs Marseille 2: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score anytime @ 11/5 with bet365

Take a chance on a score draw

Both teams should be expected to score as that has been a winning bet in 10 of Brighton’s 11 home games across all competitions, while Marseille have hit 14 goals across their last five matches.

Simply backing both teams to score at 4/7 doesn’t have a great deal of appeal but for bigger odds it can be combined with a match-result pick and the draw has a chance.

Albion are unbeaten in their last seven at home but four of those games finished all square. The French outfit have lost just one of their last eight games and know a point would see them finish as group winners.

L’OM are the team with the greater European experience and they can grind out the result they need to avoid a play-off with a Champions League team, but snatching a win on England’s south coast looks a tough task for the visitors, so backing a score draw could be the shrewd play.

Brighton vs Marseille Tip 3: Draw and both teams to score @ 4/1 with bet365