Brighton vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: Belgian to Bag first against Brighton

Our football betting expert offers his Brighton vs Man City predictions and betting tips ahead of Thursday's crucial Premier League clash at the AMEx.

Manchester City haven't lost since early December and their long unbeaten run is unlikely to come to an end on Thursday, as they journey to the south coast to take on Brighton.

Brighton vs Man City Betting Tips

Manchester City & under 3.5 goals @ 8/5 with bet365

Kevin de Bruyne first goalscorer @ 17/2 with bet365

Manchester City to keep a clean sheet @ 6/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

However, the champions have been way off their best in recent weeks and a heavy schedule looks to be taking its toll.

The Citizens were dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid last week and they just edged out Chelsea in Saturday's 1-0 win in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Another three points should be incoming against injury-hit Brighton but a tame contest can be expected on the south coast with the Seagulls having little left to play for this season.

Jaded City can get the job done

Four of the last seven meetings between Brighton and Manchester City have featured three or fewer goals and that looks a decent bet for this Amex Stadium contest on Thursday.

Brighton are safely placed in mid-table and have little left to play for with just a few weeks of the season remaining. The Seagulls may have little urgency to attack the champions, and nine of the Seagulls' last ten matches have featured no more than three goals.

The south-coast side haven't scored more than one goal in any of those ten fixtures and the visitors could get an easy ride this week.

Brighton's cutting edge has been blunted by injuries to key men and, although they have had over a week to prepare for this encounter, they may struggle to lay a glove on the Citizens who are unbeaten in 13 away games in all competitions.

City have struggled to hit top gear recently and Erling Haaland may once again miss out through injury, so a moderate margin of victory looks the best bet for Pep Guardiola's side.

Brighton vs Man City Tip 1: Manchester City & under 3.5 goals @ 8/5 with bet365

De Bruyne to stay on the goal trail

Kevin De Bruyne has endured a stop-start season but the Belgian has made up for lost time with three goals in his last five outings.

Injuries have curtailed De Bruyne's involvement for a big chunk of the season but he has looked back to his best in recent weeks, scoring against Real Madrid and twice against Crystal Palace.

The City schemer will be in the thick of the action at the A and he looks a great price to open the scoring on Thursday evening. Interestingly, four of his five goals this season have all come away from the Etihad Stadium.

Brighton vs Man City Tip 2: Kevin de Bruyne first goalscorer @ 17/2 with bet365

Seagulls in a flap with injuries

Brighton have won just two of their last ten matches in all competitions and injuries have hit the Seagulls hard this season.

A lengthy injury list featuring key men such as Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood has hit hard, while James Milner, Adam Webster and Tariq Lamptey will all miss out on Thursday, too.

Pervis Estupinan will be assessed ahead of kick-off, while Julio Enciso, Evan Ferguson and Billy Gilmour are also doubts for the visit of City.

Brighton have fired blanks in five of their last nine outings, and they were thumped 3-0 by Arsenal last time out on home soil. A similar outcome looks likely this week, so backing a City clean sheet at 6/4 looks another possible route to a winning wager.

Brighton vs Man City Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet @ 6/4 with bet365