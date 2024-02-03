Brighton vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips: M23 derby in the offing

Our football betting expert offers his Brighton vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips ahead of their M23 derby this Saturday at 15:00.

Whilst perhaps not the most geographically apt derby the M23 derby, between Brighton and Crystal Palace does hold a special place in the hearts of both sets of fans, often shaping up as one of the biggest games of the season for them.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Brighton to Win & Under 4 Goals @6/4 with bet365

Pascal Gross 0.5+ Shots on Target @10/11 with bet365

Jordan Ayew to be Booked @12/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

These have already met this season, playing back in December of last year, at Selhurst Park, with both coming away with a point after a 1-1 draw. The Seagulls will be in the hunt for all three however as they welcome the Eagles to the South Coast and the AMEX.

Low flying birds

This derby clash has rarely reached the heights of others, as low-scoring clashes have been punctuated with draws and general tedium, leaving fans wanting for so much more.

Unfortunately, this looks unlikely to change in the realm of scoring goals, but the Seagulls may be able to snatch three points out of the game, thanks in part to Palace’s woeful away record.

This has seen them go winless now in five, as they arrive at the AMEX with their hosts currently five unbeaten here.

Over their rivals, on home turf, one would back Brighton to be able to get the job done, however, these two have enjoyed a low-scoring contest of late and this looks set to continue.

We have to go all the way back to 2018 for a game between these two to have more than three goals in it, as they have now had 10 head-to-head clashes with fewer than four goals in.

This includes the last five on the bounce seeing no more than two goals.

Form is a difficult thing to overcome, and Palace seemingly have very little, whilst Brighton have something to work with. Three points should swing the way of the hosts, but do not expect this to be an entertaining clash.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace Tip 1: Brighton to Win & Under 4 Goals @6/4 with bet365

Pascal Gross-ly misunderestimated

Brighton's German midfielder, Pascal Gross, has been impressive this year, so much so that many see him potentially being called up to the international squad ahead of this summer's Euros.

The so-called utility player has spent minutes shifting between attacking and defensive midfield, whilst also being able to come in at the back. This has made him invaluable to Roberto de Zerbi who makes use of him at every opportunity.

With his place in the starting XI seemingly assured he looks a great price for a shot on target, particularly considering he is a core provider of goals for the Seagulls squad, particularly now, with many players absent.

He has been averaging 0.8 shots on target per game, has the third-highest xG in the squad and had three shots, one of which was on target, in their December clash with Palace. If all of that isn’t a signal of his intent we don't know what is.

The German looks like the best value in the Brighton squad for a shot on target, and as the home side, the majority of the play should end up being with them.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace Tip 2: Pascal Gross 0.5+ Shots on Target @10/11 with bet365

AFCON frustrations getting to Ayew

Jordan Ayew's AFCON run with Ghana was cut short after his nation was dumped out in the group stages, in shock circumstances after Cape Verde took their supposed place.

He has since returned to the Palace camp and was fielded for the full 90 against Sheffield United, to no avail.

Ayew has been far from the cleanest player in the Eagles team either, as he seems to enjoy getting his claws out.

Averaging 1.8 fouls per game, the most out of any regular starter, and we all know how derby games tend to bring out the worst in a side. Even more so for Palace who earned five cards in the reverse fixture, a league high for them.

Frustration looks set to get the best of Ayew, as he is set to be thrown into a derby clash, whilst reeling from his nation's failure, and his role as a frontman, means risky challenges from the back are the norm.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace Tip 3: Jordan Ayew to be Booked @12/5 with bet365