Brighton vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips: AMEX to host entertaining Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Brighton vs Burnley predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet this Saturday at 15:00.

Brighton appear to be continuing their drive to be a top-half side in the Premier League, currently sitting in eighth. Their next hurdle is to dispatch a Burnley side, whose return to the promised land hasn’t gone quite to plan.

Brighton vs Burnley Betting Tips

Brighton to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @11/10 with bet365

Over 4 Cards @5/6 with bet365

Evan Ferguson 1.5+ Shots on Target @6/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Seagulls soaring on the South Coast

Brighton have only lost one game at the AMEX all season long, yet it is perhaps Burnley's form that is the most telling, having only won two games all season, managing just the one away win, and this only against Luton.

The abysmal record should follow them, having lost four straight on the road and six in total to this point.

The Seagulls should have no problems surpassing the Clarets, and all this leaves then is the score to be called into question.

Brighton has seen the over 2.5 line hit in 79% of their games on the year, including both of their last two, seeing five goals in each.

Vincent Kompnay’s side doesn’t perform too poorly in the region either, with 67% of their matches seeing the over hit.

A crucial point to this also is the fact that Brighton has failed to keep a clean sheet in any of the league matches to this point, with both sides getting on the scoresheet in every single one of their games.

Should this hold true we are already two-thirds of the way to over, with Brighton then just needing to bag one more to secure the win.

Referee to be busy

As is often the case with sides newly promoted the feisty nature of the Championship follows them here, yet surprisingly Brighton may well do most of the legwork in this card line.

Roberto de Zerbi’s side certainly haven't shied away from the hard challenges this term, averaging a massive 3.14 cards per game so far, with 79% of their matches seeing them earn two or more cards

The Clarets can help out as well with them averaging 2.4 cards per 90 minutes, as seeing two or more in 73% of their matches.

Combined these is enough to cover the over nicely, yet in a game that could well frustrate both sides, with two contrasting styles of play on show, it could be well in hand.

Irishman intrinsic to Brighton’s success

Evan Ferguson has been a mainstay of the Seagulls lineup for some time now as the 19-year-old has impressed upon the league in a big way.

A slew of injuries to their other frontmen, including to Danny Welbeck, Ansu Fati and Julio Enciso, virtually guarantees his involvement in the side.

With these absences, he will also have to step up and shoulder the burden of much of the attacking threat, something that should translate nicely into shots on goal.

He has been averaging 1.8 shots on target per game, and against a Burnley side that has trouble defending, to say the least, this should rise.

He will be the focal point for much of the Seagull's attacking moves, and in turn, target the goal often.

