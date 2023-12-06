Brighton vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Brighton vs Brentford predictions and betting tips as the sides meet at the AMEX this Wednesday at 19:30.

Despite a great start to the season, Brighton's form has faltered, winning just one of their last eight games. Brentford have seemingly done the reverse, after a bad start, now having won four of their last six. The disparate sides now meet on the south coast.

Brighton vs Brentford Betting Tips

Both Teams to Score & Over 2.5 Goals @5/6 with bet365

Over 2 Brighton Cards @6/5 with bet365

Pascal Gross 0.5+ Shots on Target @10/11 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Both sides still currently reside in the top half of the table, yet need some results to get back to their best of the rest ways.

Brighton’s record proves the most telling

The Seagulls have been riding upon the backs of goals in every single game this year, but are still yet to keep a single clean sheet in the league, and this should well open the door for Brentford.

In 100% of their games this year Brighton has seen both sides get on the scoresheet.

The Bees have also only failed to score in three of their games this term, these being against Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle. Brighton no longer number among these sides, being some of the top dogs in the league, as Brentford look set to get at least one.

With both teams scoring, we are already a third of the way to the over 2.5 goals line, with just one more goal needing to be scored.

Brighton has seen this line hit in 79% of their games, whilst Brentford only saw this fall to 64% of their matches.

The lack of a clean sheet by Brighton should prove most telling, and with it will come goals, enough to cover the line in the end

Brighton vs Brentford Tip 1: Both Teams to Score & Over 2.5 Goals @5/6 with bet365

Seagulls earning ire

Brighton have not enjoyed their recent efforts in the league, resulting in them, much like their namesake, earning the ire of many around the league.

Referees are most likely up to date with this as well and will keep a special eye out for their on-field infractions.

They have been averaging 3.17 cards per game and have seen two or more cards in 79% of their games.

This should prove no different as they clash with the Bees, who have proven combative themselves, and when fire meets fire the Seagulls could feel the sting.

Brighton vs Brentford Tip 2: Over 2 Brighton Cards @6/5 with bet365

Gross gainful from midfield

Pascal Gross has become a mainstay of the Brighton midfield this year, and having been rested at the weekend, one could see him starting against Brentford in the week.

Gross has been averaging 0.9 shots on target per game and can play many different positions in the side.

This should open him up to many different avenues of attack, and with a strikeforce beset by injuries, it may well fall to Gross to help out there.

Brighton vs Brentford Tip 3: Pascal Gross 0.5+ Shots on Target @10/11 with bet365