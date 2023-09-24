Our betting expert offers his Brighton vs Bournemouth predictions and betting tips, as the two sides meet in a South Coast derby at the AMEX.

Brighton have carried on last season’s success into this year, winning all bar one of their games, form that sees them sitting fifth in the league with 12 points.

Bournemouth on the other hand have been struggling so far, as the Cherries now make the journey along the south coast to the AMEX.

Brighton vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time publishing and subject to change.

Under 3 Bournemouth Cards @11/10 with bet365

Brighton to Win both Halves @2/1 with bet365

Over 7.5 Brighton Shots on Target @11/10 with bet365

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Cherries have avoided referee's bite

Despite being one of the back runners in the league, and this normally seeing a side engage in a tougher style of football, Bournemouth seems to be breaking the mould here and has avoided the booking that often comes with this position.

This alongside circumventing the new rules that have seen many sides rack them up in recent weeks.

The Cherries have averaged a miserly 1.6 booking per game, and have only seen two or more cards in two of their matches to this point.

They will no doubt look to carry on in this vein, if not only to enable them to have the ability to make some riskier challenges later on to halt potential Brighton attacks.

Brighton vs Bournemouth Tip 1: Under 3 Bournemouth Cards @11/10 with bet365

Two Periods of Pain

Brighton have been on a charge this year, only being unseated once by an in-form West Ham side, and will be looking to continue this ride against the Cherries this weekend.

Brighton have won every single half of football they have played, bar their loss to the Hammers. This includes surmounting an impressive Newcastle team and an expensive Manchester United side.

The ability to do this should translate nicely into their match against Bournemouth, as be able to lay claim to both halves of the game.

This is only aided by the fact that Bournemouth have lost both halves in each of the two matches they have played against sides in the current top five.

Brighton vs Bournemouth Tip 2: Brighton to Win both Halves @2/1 with bet365

Neto will need to be busy

Brighton has impressed this year already, and a core part of this is the fact that they actively have one of the highest shot-on-target averages in the league right now.

They're averaging 9.8 shots on target per game, with this only increasing when playing at home to 10.33.

When considering the strength of their opponent, the line of over 7.5 could is too tempting to turn down, especially at odds of 11/10.

Evan Ferguson has been in fine form so far and will be joined by the electric Kaoru Mitoma, and with the new loaning of Ansu Fati, their forward line should be firing on all cylinders.

Look for Brighton to keep the Cherries keeping Neto busy between the sticks.

Brighton vs Bournemouth Tip 3: Over 7.5 Brighton Shots on Target @11/10 with bet365