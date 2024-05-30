Next Brighton Manager Odds: Prodigal Son’s Return?

Our football betting expert offers a look at the next Brighton manager odds, with a familiar face leading the way, followed by some left-field options

With the shock announcement of Roberto de Zerbi’s departure from Brighton & Hove Albion we have been left wondering who will take over at the Seagulls, with one very familiar name being thrown into the mix.

Next Brighton Manager Odds - 17/08/24

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Manager Odds Graham Potter 10/11 Slobodan Drapic 5/1 Russel Martin 7/1 Henrik Rydström 8/1 All Others 9/1 or Above

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

De Zerbi and the South Coast club apparently encountered irreconcilable differences, yet his leaving is not on a sour note, as both appeared to have reached a mutual conclusion.

The Seagull made the last 16 in the Europa League and finished 10th in the League this term, setting whoever takes over up well.

Graham Potter @10/11

Yes, Graham Potter after his cataclysmic failure with Chelsea, is seemingly going to slide back into his old role as if nothing has happened.

He has been out of the game since April 2023, after Chelsea boss Todd Bohely gave him an unceremonious boot out the door.

There is no doubt he impressed at Brighton, and many of the signings that helped them earn their highest-ever league finish in 2023, were his, the likes of Mitoma and Trossard, yet new faces have since populated the dressing room, and may only see him as the ex and failed Chelsea boss.

He is comfortably leading the betting, mainly due to his past connections to the club, but with his recent tumult in the EFL the Seagulls may be shopping around.

Slobodan Drapic @5/1

One can be forgiven for not being immediately familiar with the name Slobodan Drapic, as the Yugoslavain-born, Israeli international has never played nor managed outside of the Middle East.

He is now second in the betting for the Brighton job, yet seems to lack any serious credentials, only having been able to take his present side, Bnei Sakhnin, to sixth in the Israeli Premier League.

Brighton have been known for their big gambles and strange appointments, Potter himself being one such of these back in the day, yet if they were to bring Drapic overs from Israel, this would take the biscuit.

Russell Martin @7/1

Russell Martin’s stock has been steadily rising of late, having earned a promotion back to the big time with Southampton a week ago, the ex-Scottish international has close ties to Brighton and could end up with the job.

Brighton born and raised, alongside having been a youth coach here in the past, only increases his likelihood of acceptance, as well as the club being able to source excellent marketing, and having a hometown fan in charge.

Saints fans were extremely pleased with his performance last term, rallying them come the turn of the year, finishing in a playoff spot, and upsetting Leeds' promotion push, to earn their place back in the top flight after just one year down.

Should Potter decline, or be deemed too much of a risk Martin is a great option, with proven English Football League experience.

Henrik Rydström @9/1

Another Brighton-esq appointment would be taking the present Malmo manager to take over, reminiscent of Potter’s initial appointment, as Henrik Rydström has set the Swedish league alight.

He took a failing Malmo side, who finished 7th last term, to a domestic double, something that has only served to increase his potential for a move.

Brighton have ties to these parts of Europe and enjoy the risky appointment, something that Rydström would certainly be, yet with a few others in the running this seems a touch unlikely.

How does next manager betting work?

Manager betting is a newer advent in football these days. But does offer some interesting prospects and often great odds, if one knows what to look for.

There are some rules surrounding this style of betting that players need to be aware of.

This market is only running until the 17th of August, 2024, with bet365.

All this means the next permanent manager must be announced before this date, for the bet to count as a win.

Should a caretaker manager be appointed in the interim, and it is one of the ones wagered upon then bets will be cashed as a win if:

They are announced as the permanent manager

They manage four games