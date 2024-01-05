Brentford vs Wolves Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for FA Cup Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Brentford vs Wolves predictions and betting tips as the sides meet this Friday evening at 19:15.

The third-round of the FA Cup is upon us and with it has brought the customary arrival of the Premier League sides, many of whom have been drawn against each other. Friday evening holds one such clash, as Brentford prepare to host Wolves.

Brentford vs Wolves Betting Tips

Both Teams to Score @4/5 with bet365

Over 2.5 Goals @21/20 with bet365

Under 10 Corners @1/1 with bet365

This certainly isn't the tie either side would have wanted, as cup runs are often a good way to buoy sides. Yet, one is either heading for an early exit, or both to a loathed replay, which will only serve to tire their squads further.

The Bees are dropping like a stone in the league, on a five game losing streak now, yet Wolves have been equally poor on the road, making the winner of this difficult to predict.

Sharing it around the Community Stadium

Both sides look set to get on the scoresheet in this clash, as they are equally capable of getting a goal, and seemingly unable to keep their respective opponents out.

These two met a mere two weeks ago now, on the 27th of December, in a game that saw Wolves come away with a 4-1 victory, and whilst the Bees were summarily dispatched, they did manage to give their fans a little something to cheer for.

Brentford have, even throughout their losses, managed to score at least one, particularly at home, only being kept out by the might of Arsenal. All this whilst only managing to keep one clean sheet at home, and this to Burnley.

Wolves mirror this only having failed to score on the road twice, and never having kept a clean sheet.

All this seems to line up towards a game where both sides should get at least a goal.

Brentford vs Wolves Tip 1: Both Teams to Score @4/5 with bet365

Goals at the Gtech

The Gtech Community Stadium has been a haven of goals recently and this looks unlikely to change, coming off the back of the five goal game between these two, a couple weeks ago.

Only two games all year here have seen less than 2.5 goals, and with them now welcoming Wolves this could go much higher.

Brentford see the line hit in 68% of their games, whilst Wolves see this rise to 70% of their matches on the season.

Both sides have seen four of their last five games hit the over 2.5 line and this should prove no different on Friday evening.

Brentford vs Wolves Tip 2: Over 2.5 Goals @21/20 with bet365

Failing to corner the market

Corners are likely to come at a premium in this match, as neither side seems particularly good at earning them.

The Bees seem to fail to take flight even when at home, averaging a mere 4.80 corners per game, and only see five or more in 40% of their games.

Wolves do not impress in this region either earning a lowly 3.40, when away from home, seeing more than three in 40% of their games also.

Combined this is barely enough to scratch the 10 line, and even though their recent meeting saw ten corners, the Bees are likely to put up far more of a fight than last time.

Brentford vs Wolves Tip 3: Under 10 Corners @1/1 with bet365