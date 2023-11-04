Brentford vs West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips: Bees To Claim Victory in Premier League

Our football betting expert offers his Brentford vs West Ham predictions and betting tips as the sides meet in round 11 of the Premier League.

Brentford after a disappointing start to the season have bounced back well of late, as they now prepare to welcome West Ham to the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford vs West Ham Betting Tips

West Ham have had a tough run in the league of late, without a win in their last three, yet no doubt buoyed by their consummate dispatching of Arsenal 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Brentford have seen a reversal of their fortunes winning two on the bounce and elevating their league position to just one point behind that of West Ham.

Bees Buzzing after a run of form

Brentford appear to be reducing their season having struggles in the opening weeks, yet finally regaining some form.

Their head-to-head against West Ham is also one of the most impressive in the league, having never lost to them in competitive fixtures, claiming wins in all four of their meetings.

The Hammers have also seen a downturn in their excellence since they saw a lengthy run of games, as this now prepares to be their fifth game in nearly two weeks.

This fatigue will embolden Brentford who will be looking to continue their winning streak against them.

Brentford vs West Ham Tip 1: Brentford to Win @11/10 with bet365

Brentford Banging them in

The Bees have improved massively in the recent weeks and one could comfortably see them scoring two or more, and covering the line well.

This has not only held true across their last two wins in the league as well as every single league game they have played against West Ham.

Brentford will want this to continue as they look to secure three more points and will not want a squeaky bum time 1-0 win.

Brentford vs West Ham Tip 2: Over 1 Brentford Goal @5/6 with bet365

Kudus Killing it for the Hammers

Mohammed Kudus has been a revelation since he came into the side over in east London. The Ghanaian has impressed massively playing off the right and even going through the middle.

With a host of players feeling legless as well, Kudus could be set to reprise his role in the starting XI, having seen fewer minutes than many of his counterparts of late.

Kudus has been averaging 1.0 shots on target per 90 mins but in the absence of other forward players, one could see this rising as he looks likely to be their main attacking outlet in the match.

Brentford vs West Ham Tip 3: Mohammed Kudus 0.5+ Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365