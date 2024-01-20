Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips: Toney Tipped on Return

Our football betting expert offers his Brentford vs Nottingham Forest predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League match this Saturday.

Both sides were forced into FA Cup replays in midweek with varying levels of success, as Brentford conceded a penalty in extra time to lose 3-2 at Wolves while Forest managed to avoid a scare at Blackpool in a victory by the same scoreline.

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Forest can compound Brentford blues

Thomas Frank’s Brentford had a miserable end to 2023, losing seven of their nine games from the beginning of November.

Brentford are the most out-of-form side in the division, losing each of their last five league games, and this rut has seen the Bees tumble into a potential relegation battle, with the side now just three points above the bottom three.

Forest meanwhile have excelled under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo in recent weeks, with progression in the FA Cup following consecutive league victories over Newcastle and Manchester United.

This game could be classed as a relegation six-pointer with Forest lying in 15th, but victory on Saturday would see Nuno’s side go seven points clear of the danger zone.

The Gtech Community Stadium has been far from a fortress for Brentford, and Forest can exploit this fragile defence and claim all three points.

Brentford v Nottingham Forest Tip 1: Nottingham Forest to win @ 3/1 with bet365

Goal-fest in West London

With both sides in need of three points to pull away from the bottom three, this clash could have the makings of an attack-minded encounter.

Despite their torrid run of form, Brentford have not struggled to find the back of the net, scoring in seven of their last eight games in all competitions.

However this run has also shown the Bees to be defensively porous, with 17 goals conceded throughout this streak and last keeping a clean sheet at the end of October.

Forest have looked an exciting prospect under Nuno from a neutral perspective, with the side netting as well as failing to keep a clean sheet in each of the four games under the Portuguese manager.

Both attacks are likely to keep the opposition goalkeepers busy, with the net likely to bulge at both ends.

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Tip 2: Both Teams to Score @ 3/4 with bet365

Fairytale return for Toney

Brentford’s attacking options have been spread thin recently with Yoane Wissa’s involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations as well as injuries to Kevin Shade and Bryan Mbuemo.

The return of star striker Ivan Toney from his eight month ban could not have come at a better time, with the side in desperate need of a focal point up top.

Toney has scored 32 goals in 66 appearances, and bagging a goal on his return to football seems to be written in the stars for the 27-year old.

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Tip 3: Ivan Toney to score anytime @ 5/4 with bet365