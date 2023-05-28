Brentford vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: 13/8 goalscorer tipped in Premier League Matchup

Our betting expert brings you his Brenftord vs Man City predictions and betting tips with goals, City scorer and corners tipped

The incumbent Champions, Manchester City will travel to Brentford this weekend to round off their Premier League campaign. With major finals in their future will City rotate their squad and give Brentford the chance to sneak a result?

Brentford vs Man City Betting Tips

Both Teams To Score & 2.5+ Goals @20/23 with bet365

Julian Alvarez to Score @13/8 with bet365

Brentford Over 3 Match Corners @5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Goals shared around

It's no secret that Man City possess one of the deadliest strike forces in the league, but Brentford are no slouch either.

Brentford are recently coming off dispatching Tottenham 3-1, away, and do not look diminished in any capacity, even now that Ivan Toney’s ban has come into effect. Both sides are perfectly capable in scoring and will be looking to continue this.

Each team's average goal per match ratio is conducive to the 2.5+ goal line. Brentford see 2.89 goals per game when playing at home while City’s boast an impressive 3.41 average.

Both sides across the whole season have also seen 2.5+ goals in 50% of their matches.

All of these should combine into what looks to be a high scoring match with the goals shared around.

Brentford vs Man City Tip 1: Both Teams to Score and 2.5+ Goals @20/23 with bet365

Alvarez to Back Up

With the league now in the bag City will look to rotate their squad and keep all their stars healthy for their upcoming FA Cup and Champions League finals.

With this in mind any one of City’s front line could take the bench, with the very capable Julian Alverez to come into the side. Capable of playing across the front three he has played second fiddle to the likes of Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and many more.

Set to come into the side, Alvarez should have his eye goalwards as he bids to drag himself out of Haaland's shadow.

The Argentinian has already scored nine goals on the season and will want to hit the coveted double digits in what is only his first season in the top flight.

Brentford vs Man City Tip 2: Alvarez to Score @13/8 with bet365

Buzzing around the Corner Flag

The Bees will come out swinging in this match, eager to give their home fans a good send off for what has been their best season on record.

They also seem to be seriously undervalued in the corner market, especially considering they have on average 5.6 per home game.

While the dominance of City cannot be understated, squad rotation and some small injuries may play a role with many of the stars being potentially rested.

This could lead to some instability at the back and some chance for Brentford to capitalise upon. Attacking naturally begets corners and the Bees are likely to come out flying in this final day matchup.

Brentford vs Man City Tip 3: Brentford Over 3 Match Corners @5/6 with bet365