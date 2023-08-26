Our football betting expert offers his Brentford vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips ahead of their London derby this afternoon.

Brentford have gotten their season off to the right start taking four points from their first two games after a hard fought draw with Tottenham and a 3-0 win over Fulham, with Crystal Palace putting up similar results after losing 1-0 to Arsenal following their 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Brentford To Win @19/20 with bet365

Over 4.5 Brentford Shots on Target @10/11 with bet365

Yoane Wissa To Score @5/2 with bet365

Brentford have looked undeterred by the loss of Ivan Toney to suspension, with the Bees carrying on in the fine form they exhibited last year with two excellent results so far.

Bees off the Ground

Brentford have been great so far this season, drawing 2-2 with an impressive Spurs side, with the Bees then dispatching a diminished Fulham side.

Brentford should merely see today's game as the next hurdle in their quest to finish in the top half of the Premier League come the end of the year.

Despite the Eagles last few impressive performances, it is likely that they will succumb to the Bees, especially after their last tough match having taken a lot out of them both mentally and physically.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace Tip 1: Brentford To Win @19/20 with bet365

Buzzing around the Net

It has already been said that Brentford are impressing this year, with their attacking play being a direct contributor to this.

In their last matches in the league so far this campaign, they have had six and eight shots on target per match respectively.

Both of their games so far have seen the, comfortably hit the over 4.5 line, with these coming against what we would consider better opposition than Palace.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace Tip 2: Over 4.5 Brentford Shots on Target @10/11 with bet365

Wonderful Wissa

Brentford’s two strikers have both played well in their first few games so far this year, with both Wissa and Mbuemo scoring in each of their two appearances after their first two games.

Mbeumo has certainly been their most major goal threat and is likely to be the target of much of Palace’s defensive pressure.

This should leave Wissa with some space to find the back of the net as he has done in his last two outings for the west London side.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace Tip 3: Yoane Wissa To Score @5/2 with bet365