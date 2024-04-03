Brentford vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips: 5/4 goalscorer tipped in Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Brentford vs Brighton predictions and betting tips ahead of their battle on Wednesday night at the Gtech.

The Bees scored a 99th-minute equaliser to salvage a more-than-deserved draw at home to Manchester United - having gone behind just three minutes earlier - and Thomas Frank’s men will be hoping to claim all three points against a Brighton side which has lost four in a row on the road in all competitions.

Brentford v Brighton Betting Tips

Brentford to win and BTTS @ 11/4 with bet365

Ivan Toney to score anytime @ 5/4 with bet365

Carlos Baleba to be shown a card @ 11/4 with bet365

Seagulls to be stung by Bees

Given that Brentford’s success last season was built on an impressive home record, Brentford are in dire need of a result at the Gtech Community Stadium to help alleviate their ever-growing relegation fears, They are just five points above the bottom three, and have won just one of their last eight home games in all competitions.

This win came against relegation rivals Nottingham Forest and was followed by a duo of draws and defeats at the Gtech, although those all came against four members of the “Big Six” in Manchester City (3-1), Liverpool (4-1), Chelsea (2-2) and most recently, Manchester United (1-1).

With Brighton chasing another bout of European football next season, on paper at least, this looks to be another difficult day at the office for Thomas Frank’s men, who desperately need their home form to pick up having lost nine of their last 10 league games on the road.

All is not yet lost though, as Brighton have been mired with inconsistency throughout this campaign and a run of six defeats across their last seven away games in all competitions will provide some much needed optimism for the Bees.

The Seagulls’ abject streak of form included a 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Luton as well as a 3-0 loss at bottom-half side Fulham.

A run of seven games without a clean sheet for Brentford suggests at least one goal for the visitors but that consolation strike may be the only source of happiness in what could be another defeat for Roberto de Zerbi’s men.

Brentford vs Brighton Tip 1: Brentford to win and BTTS @ 11/4 with bet365

Toney the difference maker

After opening his account for England in the international break, Ivan Toney will be keen to continue his good form to help his cause for a place on the plane to Germany for the Euro 2024 this summer.

The striker returned to action in January and is already just three goals shy of leading the club in terms of league strikes this season. He found the back of the net three times over the two meetings against Brighton last season and should be a thorn in the side of the Seagulls’ defence once again on Wednesday.

Brentford vs Brighton Tip 2: Ivan Toney to score anytime @ 5/4 with bet365

Back a Baleba booking for Brighton

Both sides have been more than familiar with the ire of referees this season, with the two ranking in the top six for yellow cards received in the top flight this season.

One man who could find himself in Andy Madley’s notebook is Brighton’s Carlos Baleba. The Cameroonian is joint second for bookings received for the Seagulls, while the 24 fouls that he has committed in the league puts him joint first alongside Evan Ferguson and Facundo Buonanotte.

Neither of the latter started in the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at the weekend, so Baleba could be the best bet in finding himself on the wrong side of the law on Wednesday.

Brentford vs Brighton Tip 3: Carlos Baleba to be shown a card @ 11/4 with bet365