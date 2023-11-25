Brentford vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his best Brentford vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday.

Arsenal are looking to keep up the pressure at the top of the Premier League table and should have enough about them to take all three points against a Brentford outfit that tends to struggle when facing the top teams.

Brentford vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Arsenal to Win @ 3/4 with BetMGM

Bryan Mbeumo Over 2.5 shots @ 13/10 with BetMGM

Christian Norgaard to Receive a Card @ 31/20 with BetMGM

All odds courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Arsenal gunning to keep pace at the top of the table

Following their 3-1 win over Burnley before the international break, Arsenal sit third in the Premier League table heading into gameweek 13 and, with the top two facing off in the early kickoff on Saturday, they will be hoping to keep the pressure on the frontrunners with a victory over Brentford.

The Gunners have dropped points in just four of their 12 league outings this season and three of those missed maximums came against Tottenham, Newcastle and Chelsea. They have won all three away games against bottom-half opponents so far this term and have a strong record against Brentford in recent years.

Mikel Arteta’s side have won three of their last four meetings with the Bees and each of their last two trips to the Brentford Community Stadium.

The hosts have already lost to Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool this season and could find themselves on the end of another defeat on Saturday.

Brentford vs Arsenal Tip 1: Arsenal to win @ 3/4 with BetMGM

Shot-happy Mbeumo can trouble Gunners’ defence

Bryan Mbeumo has done a fine job of filling the boots of the absent Ivan Toney this season and the 24-year-old could trouble Arsenal’s defence a few times on Saturday.

The Cameroon international has had 32 shots on goal this season, averaging 2.67 shots per game, and his output has increased significantly lately.

He has had 17 attempts on goal in his last four appearances for Brentford and has taken at least three shots in all of those outings, hitting the target eight times and scoring twice.

Brentford vs Arsenal Tip 2: Bryan Mbeumo over 2.5 shots @ 13/10 with BetMGM

Combative Norgaard to land in hot water on Saturday

Christian Norgaard has had a solid season in the middle of the park for Brentford but his role in the team does tend to land him in a bit of hot water with the referee fairly regularly.

The 29-year-old has committed a team-high 17 fouls for Brentford this season, picking up four yellow cards as a result, and he could find himself in a bit of trouble against a dynamic Arsenal side on Saturday.

Norgaard picked up a booking for Denmark during the international break and has now been carded in three of his last four appearances for club and country. He looks a prime candidate to get on the referee’s wrong side this weekend.

Brentford vs Arsenal Tip 3: Christian Norgaard to get a card @ 31/20 with BetMGM