Bournemouth vs West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips: Cherries tipped in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert brings you his Bournemouth vs West Ham predictions and betting tips ahead of the Premier League opening weekend games.

The opening weekend of the Premier League is finally here and with this comes the slew of 15:00 kick offs for us to look forward to. AFC Bournemouth are playing host to West Ham United on the south coast in this fixture.

Bournemouth vs West Ham Tips

Bournemouth to Win @17/10 with bet365

Over 2 Goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Justin Kluivert 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Sweet victory for Cherries

Bournemouth seem to have only strengthened their squad since last year, and West Ham have undergone a transformation but not for the best.

West Ham have lost what is comfortably their best player in Declan Rice, having abandoned them for Arsenal. The vultures are circling as well for midfield partner Lucas Paqueta.

Is is also unlikely any of their potential new signings, Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay, will have arrived and be ready to play by Saturday.

Couple this with a strong home support at the tightly packed ground, fresh from their season’s success of staying up.

One could easily see the Cherries pipping them to victory.

Bournemouth vs West Ham Tip 1: Bournemouth to Win @17/10 with bet365

Goals rolling in on the South Coast

The goalkeepers could be busy this weekend, even if they are only picking up the ball out of the back of their nets.

This partly due to the fact that many teams can take a few games to knock the rust off of their tactics and play styles. Some sides also come in slightly undercooked, leading to mistakes that often cause some ill fated goals.

This fixture has also seen its own fair share of goals in recent times. Four of the last five editions of this match has hit the ‘Over 2 Goals’ line. With the average goals per game across the last five being 4.4.

All of these stats point to the line being comfortably hit by these sides in conjunction.

Bournemouth vs West Ham Tip 2: Over 2 Goals @10/11

Deadly Debut

Justin Kluivert has been Bournemouth's landmark signing of the summer, as the young Dutch winger sets his sights on the Premier League.

Having played his most recent season in La Liga the pacey winger has come over to England in an attempt to try his fare in a new league.

West Ham are notoriously one of the slowest sides in the Premier League and this is something that Bournemouth may well wish to exploit, in comes Kluivert.

Getting in round the back, he could well take his chances and test the keeper.

His stats also work in conjunction with this, in his last season in Spain he averaged 1.06 shots on target per game, and so clearly has an eye for goal and an accuracy in his shooting.

Likely to start in front of the home fans, Kluivert could make his mark on the game quickly.

Bournemouth vs West Ham Tip 3: Kluivert 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365