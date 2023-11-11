Bournemouth vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: Jaded Magpies set to be tested

Our football betting expert offers his Bournemouth vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips, including an 11/4 goalscorer fancy at the Vitality.

Newcastle United have had a hectic recent schedule and there could be scope for taking on Eddie Howe's men on their jaunt to the South Coast this weekend.

They head to a Bournemouth side fresh from a pasting at the hands of Manchester City and who have won just once in the Premier League all season.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Double Chance - Bournemouth or Draw @ 23/20 with bet365

One or both teams not to score @ 11/10 with bet365

Dominic Solanke to score @ 11/4 with bet365

The Magpies had their wings clipped by Borussia Dortmund in midweek to leave their Champions League hopes hanging by a thread, and they have won just two of their eight trips away from St James' Park this season.

They are warm favourites to win at Bournemouth but there may be some juice in backing the home side at the Vitality Stadium.

Positive signs for Cherries

Newcastle are a formidable force on home soil, but things have been more of a toil away from their north-east base, and it is easy to see why,

The Magpies' injury list is growing week by week while Sandro Tonali's ten-month ban is also cutting deep.

They have a squad full of quality but there isn't a lot of strength in depth and Howe's men were looking leggy come the full-time whistle at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund on Tuesday.

Newcastle have won just one of their five Premier League away fixtures this season, and they have failed to win either of their away ties in the Champions League.

Bournemouth, in contrast, have had a week to prepare and work on why they were so easily brushed aside by Manchester City last weekend.

It would be wise to go too big on the Cherries, but they have managed to get on the scoresheet in their last four matches, and they have taken a point off West Ham and Chelsea at home this season, while betting the better of fellow strugglers Burnley.

The last two meetings have finished 1-1 and it wouldn't be a huge surprise if this latest contest had a similar look about it, so take the home win but keep the draw on side too.

Magpies' wings may be clipped

Newcastle have failed to score on only four occasions this season, but Bournemouth will be doing their best to frustrate the Magpies and that could pay off on Saturday.

The Cherries have picked up only two clean sheets so far in this campaign, but they held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw in September, so they have a blueprint to follow and they have had a week to work out how to snuff out the threat posed by Newcastle.

The longer they can hold out the harder it will get for the visitors and fatigue could become a factor sooner rather than later, so back one or both teams not to score in this clash.

Solanke a handful

Dominic Solanke has scored five times this term and his physical style could unsettle the home defence on Saturday.

The Magpies will be missing several key men for this contest, including Dan Burn, who looks set to miss out through injury.

His height at set-pieces is a huge asset, but his absence could leave Newcastle vulnerable and Solanke could take advantage.

