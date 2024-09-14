Bournemouth vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: All Square on the South Coast

Our football betting expert offers his Bournemouth vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Saturday.

Bournemouth will be looking to build on the momentum gained from their stunning comeback win over Everton when they welcome Chelsea to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, but they may have to settle for a point against the big-spending Blues.

Cherries to deny Blues of the win

While Bournemouth will be buzzing after breaking the Premier League record for the latest comeback victory from 2-0 down when beating Everton 3-2, any significant momentum gained from that triumph will have been subdued by an untimely international break.

A visit from a Chelsea squad worth well over £1 billion is not an easy task either given the Blues won their last Premier League away game 6-2 at Molineux. However, Andoni Iraola’s men should have enough about them to earn a point and maintain their unbeaten start to the league season.

The Cherries have lost only one of their last eight matches at the Vitality and given they have drawn with Manchester United and Newcastle in that run, they should have enough to hold Enzo Maresca’s side on Saturday.

Some may even suggest Bournemouth will have enough to earn all three points given the grit they showed in their comeback win at Goodison, but Chelsea are unbeaten in their last six meetings with the Cherries and have only lost to Manchester City and Arsenal in their last 11 Premier League away games, making the draw a more appealing bet between two well-matched teams.

Semenyo to shine for hosts

Dominic Solanke’s exit would have had Bournemouth fans worried about where their goals would come from this term following his impressive Premier League tally of 19 last season, but the early-season form of Antoine Semenyo has gone some way in alleviating those fears.

The Ghanaian winger has netted two goals and provided an assist in his three league appearances this term. No Premier League player has managed more shots than Semenyo’s 17 this term and the livewire could be in the thick of the action on Saturday.

Chelsea have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six games and may struggle to keep the Cherries at bay, suggesting Semenyo should get plenty of chances to make an impact in the final third once again.

Cucurella to earn a card

With Semenyo set to start on the right, Marc Cucurella will be the man with the unenviable task of keeping the lively Ghanaian quiet, and he may fail in that quest.

The Spaniard was booked in Chelsea’s win at Wolves and has a tendency to catch attention from the referee, being cautioned 10 times in just 21 Premier League appearances last term.

Only four Blues players have made more fouls than Cucurella’s three in the Premier League this season and he could pick up a second yellow card of the campaign at the Vitality.

