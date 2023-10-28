Bournemouth vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Tips for Bottom of the Table Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Bournemouth vs Burnley predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet on the south coast in the Premier League

In a run of alliteration Bournemouth and Burnley both find themselves at the bottom of the league, floundering as they now match up in what could prove to be a chance for one side to gain some points that could prove crucial in their relegation battle.

Bournemouth vs Burnley Betting Tips

Over 2 Goals @4/5 with bet365

Under 10 Match Corners @11/10 with bet365

Antoine Semenyo Over 2.5 Shots @6/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Battle of the ‘Baddest’

While this may well be one of the the worst clashes, in terms of calibre of side, in the league to present, one may well find this far more exciting that previously thought.

This as two lowly defences matchup and this should beget goals as the gaps and holes are found within these.

Both sides have also seen 67% of their games hit the over two goals line.

When two bad sides match up it can often mean fireworks, as was seen in their FA Cup clash earlier this year where a whopping six goals were scored.

Look for goals to be a main feature of this match on the south coast.

Bournemouth vs Burnley Tip 1: Over 2 Goals @4/5 with bet365

Beware! No Flying Objects

Despite goals being on the cards in this match, it is unlikely that many of these will come from corners.

Neither of these sides have been earning these in droves so far, and once could see this persisting into their clash.

The Cherries only average 4.8 per home game, and the Clarets bring this down even further only averaging 4.5 per away matches.

One would expect these two sides to struggle to earn these as passes go awry and shots miss the target.

Bournemouth vs Burnley Tip 2: Under 10 Match Corners @11/10 with bet365

Semenyo Shooting for the fences

Antoine Semenyo has finally gotten underway with his Bournemouth career and seems to be keeping defences and keeper thinking, with his impressive amount of shots per game.

So far across six matches he has featured in he has averaged 4.5 shots per match.

For this over 2.5 line the ball simply needs to leave his foot in the direction of the goal, this can be blocked, miss, hit the woodwork or even sail into the back of the net. So long as it is attempted it will count towards the line.

Look for him to reprise his role, high up the pitch for the Cherries and look to target the Claret goal, though to how much success, only time will tell.

Bournemouth vs Burnley Tip 3: Antoine Semenyo Over 2.5 Shots @6/5 with bet365