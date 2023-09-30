Our betting expert offers his Bournemouth vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips, with a close game expected at the Vitality this afternoon.

Bournemouth will welcome Arsenal to the South Coast this weekend as they attempt to get their first win of the season, whilst the Gunners will no doubt be looking to keep on firing as they attempt to stay on the coattails of Manchester City.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Form leans towards a quiet affair

Despite Arsenal's perceived quality and dominance, they have struggled when playing away from home and this is a problem that could follow them all the way to the south coast.

They have won both their away games 1-0, and despite dominating these matches, have failed to put more than one past their opponents.

Bournemouth seem to maintain some semblance of class when playing in front of their home fans as well. Every game played at the Vitality has seen this under hit, with no game seeing more than two goals.

Bournemouth will be looking to keep it tight and then perhaps nick something out of the match.

All things considered, the form indicates this could well be a quiet affair, with minimal goals.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Tip 1: Under 3 Match Goals @6/4 with bet365

Gunners firing them in

Arsenal have impressed across their first few games going unbeaten in these first five league matches.

With this has come a whole host of corners that have only added to their attacking prowess, making them a threat from all areas of the pitch.

Arsenal have averaged just under 10 corners per match, with this impressively only falling to 9.5 when away.

The bookies appear to have missed a trick here, also setting the line at over six while still providing odds of 1/1, especially considering this line has been achieved by the Gunners in every single game they have played so far this season.

Bournemouth will struggle to cope with Arsenal's attack and may be forced to give up multiple corners as they attempt to defend their net, bringing in the corner line nicely.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Tip 2: Over 6 Arsenal Corners @1/1 with bet365

Calming Breeze on the South Coast

Neither of these two sides has been lauded for their hard tackles and fiery styles of play for some time now, and one would fancy this to continue as the ref is in for a quiet day.

Bournemouth and Arsenal have kept it clean this year, so much so that they number among the lowest in the league presently with 9 and 11 respectively so far.

Their averages tell the same story, as the Cherries have averaged 1.83 cards per game, and have seen two or more cards in just half of their matches.

Arsenal, surprisingly, averages the exact same at 1.83 with a view to keep their game tidy. The referee may well not end up reaching into his book too much as these two sides keep it clean.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Tip 3: Under 5 Cards @10/11 with bet365