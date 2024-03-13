Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Predictions and Betting Tips: Dortmund can come through tricky test

Our football betting expert offers his Borussia Dortmund vs PSV predictions and betting tips in their Champions League second-leg clash on Wednesday.

The tie is finely poised after the teams drew 1-1 in the first leg in the Netherlands, when Dortmund went ahead but were pegged back by a controversial equaliser from PSV.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Betting Tips

Borussia Dortmund @ 21/20 with bet365

2-1 correct score @ 8/1 with bet365

Jadon Sancho to score or assist @ 21/20 with bet365

Borussia capable of battling through to quarter-finals

Borussia Dortmund have work to do as they prepare for the home leg of their tie against PSV Eindhoven with the scores level.

The German side had their noses in front in the first half of the first match thanks to a goal from former PSV star Donyell Malen but Luuk de Jong made it 1-1 with a 56th-minute penalty that was hotly disputed by Dortmund.

The hosts have been in improved form over the last couple of months, although they are still six points behind the top three in the Bundesliga.

They lost 3-2 at home to Hoffenheim in the game that followed their trip across the border, but that was their only defeat in their last 13 matches and they have been playing well since the return of Jadon Sancho on loan from Manchester United along with the arrival of Dutch defender Ian Maatsen on loan from Chelsea.

Manager Edin Terzic may have been feeling the pressure, which could easily return if Dortmund lose this game, but his team have boosted their confidence heading into the second leg with successive away wins over Union Berlin and Werder Bremen.

PSV won only two of their six group games in this competition and progressed as runners-up in Group B despite a goal difference of minus two. They won 3-2 at Sevilla in the group but suffered a thumping 4-0 loss at Arsenal in September.

This game should not prove to be a cakewalk for Dortmund but if they finish more clinically than in the first leg they should be able to progress to the last eight without the need for extra-time.

PSV know the way to goal

The loss to Arsenal in London was the only Champions League game this season in which PSV have failed to score and they have drawn a blank only once in 28 games since then, when losing 1-0 to Feyenoord in the Dutch Cup in January.

They needed only one goal to beat Go-Ahead Eagles last Friday but had scored seven at Zwolle and five against Volendam in their previous two league away games, so they know how to find the net on the road.

Dortmund could have scored more in the first leg and have scored exactly twice in their three games since visiting Eindhoven, so a 2-1 correct-score looks a decent bet at 8/1.

Sancho such a smart signing

Sancho made only three appearances for Manchester United in August before returning to Dortmund on loan, aiming to recreate his hugely successful spell with the German club from 2017 to 2021, when he scored 38 goals.

The winger has re-established himself in the starting line-up and scored the first goal of his second stint with the club in Saturday's 2-1 win at Werder Bremen.

He also has two assists since his return to the Bundesliga and looks a likely candidate to either score or assist for the home team in this game.

