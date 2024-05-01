Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Predictions and Betting Tips: PSG to take big step towards final

Our football betting expert offers his Borussia Dortmund vs PSG predictions and betting tips ahead of their Champions League semi-final first leg.

The two sides meet again at the last four stage after both qualifying out of Group F earlier in the competition. Dortmund finished top, three points ahead of PSG, but the French champions beat BVB at home and then claimed a vital point on matchday six away to seal second place.

Dortmund have since seen off PSV Eindhoven and Atletico Madrid in the knockout stage to set up this semi-final showdown, while PSG have got the better of Spanish sides Real Sociedad and Barcelona in the last two rounds.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Betting Tips







PSG can maintain fine away form

Fresh from being confirmed French champions at the weekend for a record-extending 12th time, PSG now have their sights set on a first-ever Champions League crown.

They may have finished behind Dortmund in the group but Luis Enrique’s side look well capable of earning a first-leg lead in Germany.

Les Parisiens won away at both Sociedad and Barca in the previous rounds and their 4-1 victory over the latter, when they came from 1-0 down on the night and 4-2 on aggregate after losing the first leg 3-2 at home, was particularly eye-catching.

Enrique’s side have not lost away from home in all competitions since a 2-1 defeat at AC Milan in the group stage in November, a run of 15 games during which they have won 12 times and had three draws.

PSG have been so strong on the road of late, winning their last five away while scoring 18 goals, that they will surely approach the trip to Dortmund with plenty of confidence as they look to produce another statement victory in Europe.



Goals on the cards

Both sides have been involved in some high-scoring games recently so it could well be a goal-fest on Wednesday.

PSG were held to a 3-3 draw at home by Le Havre at the weekend - the French giants’ fifth game running which has featured five or more goals - while there were five goals in Dortmund’s defeat to Leipzig on Saturday as they were on the wrong end of a 4-1 defeat.

Furthermore, Dortmund put four past Atletico at home in the previous round and there is enough attacking talent on show to suggest there will be plenty of chances and goals at both ends.

PSG boast world-class striker Kylian Mbappe in their ranks, while Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola are among their other dangerous players and Dortmund have the likes of Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi and Niclas Fullkrug to cause the visitors problems.



PSG can rely on Mbappe

Mbappe has had another sensational campaign for PSG, scoring 43 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions.

The France international played a key role in knocking out Sociedad and Barcelona in the previous two rounds by scoring a brace in both of the away legs and he has eight goals in this season’s Champions League.

Mbappe only played the second half of PSG’s draw against Le Havre at the weekend so he should be fresh and it would be no surprise to see the 25-year-old on target again in Dortmund.

