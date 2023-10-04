Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan Predictions and Betting Tips: Valuable Odds for Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet in the of the Champions League

The Champions League group of death is giving us some truly titanic clashes, ones usually reserved for the knockout stages, and another is set to grace us this Wednesday evening. Borussia Dortmund will host AC Milan at the Signal Iduna Park.

Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Under 10 Match Corners @4/5 with bet365

Marco Reus 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Over 3.5 AC Milan Shots on Target @4/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

These two sides presently reside at the bottom of Group F, Milan having drawn to Newcastle two weeks ago, while Dortmund were defeated by the French champions PSG.

Both sides will be desperate to climb the ranks and earn qualification to the knockout stages, as nothing is certain in this group with four top calibre sides making it up.

Cornering the Market

Despite this being a high flying intense match between two of Europe’s elite sides, they both have been majorly struggling to earn corners through their first set of matches, and this is something that should follow them into their matchup.

Dortmund have only averaged a mere 4.67 corners per home game and have only achieved more than five corners in one of the home matches this season.

The Yellow Wall also will no doubt make it a scary place to go and this may well contribute to Milan wishing to stay away from the corner's flag and out of range of their hostile fans.

Milan contributes handily to this line also, only managing 4 corners per away match on average. They also remain defensively staunch in this regard, only conceding an average of 3.5 corners when playing away.

AC Milan will be looking to secure points from this match, and their defensive efforts will play a major role in this and could halt Dortmund in their tracks, limiting the potential for corners.

Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan Tip 1: Under 10 Match Corners @4/5 with bet365

Marvellous Marco Marches on

The Bundesliga title would’ve been the final feather in Marco Reus’ considerable cap, having given everything to this Dortmund side. Sadly it was not to be, but it has meant the ageing German is back with his side for one last hurrah.

He has certainly been living up to this as well, having netted thrice for his side already, and with it racking up the shots on target on the way.

He is averaging at least one shot on target per game he features in, as well as being dangerous for these when coming off the bench, having managed to test the keeper twice in just under 19 minutes.

The potential for this is raised further, by the fact he is their premier penalty and free-kick taker for Dortmund, both of which should provide him ample opportunity to direct a shot goalwards.

Dortmund’s talismanic captain Marco Reus, will likely feature in the squad and will look to lead from the front, in his bid to claim one last trophy for his club.

Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan Tip 2: Marco Reus 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Kobel Kept on his Toes

AC Milan have been in fine form of late, and one cannot count them out of this match at all. The Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel will have to look alive to deal with their impressive strikeforce.

With Olivier Giroud an ever-present threat for any side, as well as the speedster Raphael Leao set to start, Dortmund could struggle to contain this talented Milan side.

This will result in them having to weather a storm of incoming fire, many of which should require intervention by Kobel.

Milan has averaged 5.5 shots on target per away game, and most recently in this competition, against Newcastle, had nine shots on target.

This gives an insight into their style of play, one that holds up, and that they are unlikely to abandon, in the face of top calibre opposition.

Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan Tip 3: Over 3.5 AC Milan Shots on Target @4/5 with bet365