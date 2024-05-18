Bolton vs Oxford Predictions and Betting Tips: United to Upset Wanderers

Our football betting expert offers his Bolton vs Oxford predictions and betting tips ahead of Saturday's League One playoff final.

Bolton finished third in the regular season, but they will be expecting a tough test against Oxford, who overcame well-fancied Peterborough in the semi-finals.

Bolton vs Oxford Betting Tips

Oxford to be lift the trophy @ 7/4 with bet365

Mark Harris anytime goalscorer @ 3/1 with bet365

George Thomason to be carded @ 7/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Yellows can spring a surprise

Oxford have played some of their best football towards the business end of the League One season and they can gain a rich reward for their efforts by overcoming Bolton in the playoff final at Wembley.

The Yellows had a difficult start to 2024 and suffered their lowest point of the season in mid-March when experiencing a 5-0 loss away to Bolton.

At that point, Oxford looked nothing like potential promotion contenders, but they responded superbly, losing only one of the next ten games and moving to the brink of second-tier football.

Bolton have been more consistent than Oxford over the course of the campaign, and they were ten points superior in the final standings.

But the Trotters have let their defensive standards slip in recent weeks and were left hanging on towards the end of their 5-4 aggregate semi-final success over Barnsley.

Ian Evatt’s side will be faced with a tougher challenge against Oxford, and the value call is to side with the Yellows, who look overpriced at 7/4 to go up.

Hot-shot Harris could trouble the Trotters

Oxford centre-forward Mark Harris is having by far his best season as a professional and can find the net in the League One playoff final.

Harris came through the academy ranks at Cardiff and played plenty of games without showing much of an appetite for scoring goals.

He netted just nine times in 87 Championship appearances with the Bluebirds, and his time with the club came to an end last summer after failing to agree terms on a new contract.

Oxford soon seized the opportunity to snap up a player with higher division experience and their move for Harris has worked out well for both parties.

Harris has bagged 15 league goals this season, including six in his last eight appearances.

The 25-year-old could trouble the Trotters with his pace and movement, and he looks tempting at 3/1 to get on the scoresheet.

Thomason could get into trouble

Bolton have a reputation for playing attractive, possession-based football, but they also have some combative players, including midfield pair Josh Sheehan and George Thomason, who will need to watch their step under the famous arch.

The Trotters like to press teams high, and their aggressive approach demands a lot from Sheehan and Thomason, who are tasked with winning the ball back as soon as possible.

Sheehan has been yellow carded on 12 occasions this season, but his indiscretions have come rather less frequently than Thomason, who has picked up 16 yellows and one red.

Thomason was cautioned in both legs of the playoff semi-final against Barnsley and looks like a solid 7/4 shot to add another card to his collection.

