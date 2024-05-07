Bolton v Barnsley Predictions and Betting Tips: Wanderers can finish the job

Our football betting expert offers his Bolton v Barnsley predictions and betting tips for Tuesday’s League One play-off semi-final second leg.

Bolton hold a commanding 3-1 lead after victory in the first leg at Oakwell and will be looking to make home advantage count as they target a place in the final at Wembley on May 18th.

Barnsley v Bolton Betting Tips

Bolton -1 handicap @ 7/4 with bet365

Dion Charles anytime goalscorer @ 5/4 with bet365

Luca Connell to be booked @ 6/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Wanderers can win with room to spare

Barnsley performed well in the opening exchanges of the first leg but Bolton’s opening goal changed the complexion of the game and the Lancashire outfit ran out deserved 3-1 winners.

Barnsley did show some fight to pull a goal back, but Wanderers’ third goal - which came directly from a Randell Williams corner - was a sucker punch that may well have taken the wind out of the Tykes’ sails.

The Reds have a two-goal deficit to try to recover, so they need to attack from the off at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, and that is likely to play right into Bolton’s hands. Ian Evatt’s men are a slick counter-attacking outfit when they need to be and they should get plenty of chances on the break.

Bolton had the joint-best home record in the division and much of their success was built on solid defensive foundations. The Whites have three clean sheets in their last six home games and if they can withstand a probable early onslaught from Barnsley they should be able to come through this second leg fairly comfortably.

Bolton won the first leg by a two-goal margin and have scored at least twice in each of their last four games. Barnsley arrive on a seven-game winless streak, losing five of those contests, and their heads are likely to drop if they concede first, so take Bolton to cover a -1 handicap.

Barnsley v Bolton Tip 1: Bolton -1 @ 7/4 with bet365

Resurgent Charles a goal contender

Dion Charles scored twice in the first leg and can terrorise the Barnsley backline again on Tuesday.

The Northern Ireland international’s absence through February and March proved damaging in Bolton’s automatic promotion hopes but he may be the man to fire them to promotion via the play-offs, and he looks the standout pick for a goal in this match.

Charles now has three goals in his last two games and 20 in total in 42 games in all competitions this season. The striker will be on spot-kick duty for the hosts too, so at 5/4 he looks a strong play to get on the scoresheet.

Barnsley v Bolton Tip 2: Dion Charles anytime goalscorer @ 5/4 with bet365

Connell looks a card contender again

Former Bolton man Luca Connell was booked in the first leg and he could well follow that up with another card in the return fixture.

Connell has nine yellow cards in 25 League One games this season and averages 0.7 fouls per game. The 23-year-old operates in the holding role for Barnsley, so will be tasked with trying to halt Bolton’s counter-attacks. That may well lead to a card as the Tykes are likely to be up against it.

Barnsley v Bolton Tip 3: Luca Connell to be booked @ 6/4 with bet365