Blackburn vs Preston Predictions and Betting Tips: 7/4 Tip in Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Blackburn vs Preston predictions and betting tips, as Ewood Park hosts their Championship clash.

Blackburn Rovers are preparing to host Preston North End, as 10th plays 6th down in the Championship. Despite the gap in league positions, a mere three points separate the two sides, as Rovers are no doubt eager to close the gap to the playoff positions.

Blackburn vs Preston Betting Tips

Over 2 Goals @4/5 with bet365

Draw or Preston @5/6 with bet365

Liam Millar 0.5+ Shots on Target @7/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Neither side has impressed massively of late, yet they now have an opportunity to string together a run of two results perhaps, should the game swing either way.

Goals at Ewood Park

Neither of these sides have kept it marginal in most of their games this year and the same should hold true when they match up at Ewood Park this Friday evening.

Rovers have seen the over-two line hit in a massive 73% of their games so far as well as in seven of their last ten matches.

The Lilywhites help this line out as well, seeing the line hit in 60% of their matches, including in seven of their last ten matches as well.

The law of averages leans in favour of the over two goals line and one can feasibly see this occurring as the two sides battle it out near the top of the league.

Blackburn vs Preston Tip 1: Over 2 Goals @4/5 with bet365

Preston could rob Rovers

The Invincibles could well spoil Rovers' return to home, snatching something from the match even if this only be a point.

Strangely enough, Blackburn have been better on the road than they have been at home, something that Preston could look to capitalise upon.

Rovers have lost three of their last five home matches, including most recently to a Swansea team who have travelled poorly themselves.

Preston on the other hand haven’t been too shabby here winning and drawing more than they have lost, demonstrating some resolve when on the road.

This could serve them well when they journey to Blackburn, and with two of three possible outcomes covered, with odds of near evens, it’s not too shabby to look into.

At present Blackburn are looking to be without some core defensive members as well, something that could impact on their ability to keep Preston out.

This has also been the outcome of six of the last seven matches between these two at Ewood Park, dating back to 2016, but as recently as 2022.

Blackburn vs Preston Tip 2: Preston or Draw @5/6 with bet365

Millar making life difficult

Liam Millar has been crashing forwards from his supposed left wing-back position more often than not this season, and this could serve him well in the clash with Rovers.

The Canadian is averaging 2.2 shots on target per match and one can see this continuing on into this match.

Based on the sheer amount of shots he takes, he has to hit the target eventually, something that is occurring for him around once every other game.

He didn’t manage one last match and thus may well be due for one, especially when facing the diminished backline Blackburn are likely to present to him.

Injuries have hit them hard, leaving them perhaps with just the one fit centre-half, something that could open the door for Millar to fire one or more on target.

Blackburn vs Preston Tip 3: Liam Millar 0.5+ Shots on Target @7/4 with bet365