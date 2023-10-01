Blackburn vs Leicester Predictions and Betting Tips: 13/5 Goalscorer in Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Blackburn vs Leicester predictions and betting tips for Sunday's Championship clash at Ewood Park.

Leicester have begun their charge back to the Premier League in fine fashion as they presently sit atop the Championship. Their next challenge comes from a Blackburn side that despite success last year are struggling.

Blackburn vs Leicester Betting Tips

Leicester to win @ 21/20 with bet365

Leicester-Leicester double result @ 9/4 with bet365

Kasey McAteer to score at any time @ 13/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Rovers presently find themselves floundering in the bottom half of the table a far cry from their playoff bid last season. A win at home against an ex premiership team however could revitalise their fans and squad.

Leicester look like a good thing

The odds-against about a Leicester win may not last long given how well the Foxes have been playing away from home and Blackburn's form going into the clash.

Enzo Maresca's men are a perfect four from four on their travels in the Championship this term and beat fellow promotion candidates Southampton and Norwich convincingly in their last two road games.

Maresca made some changes at Anfield in midweek and his team, who were still good enough to give Liverpool a scare, should be freshened up considerably for this encounter.

Blackburn have some injury problems with winger Ryan Hedges joining Sam Barnes, Sam Gallagher and Niall Ennis on the sidelines last weekend.

They may well struggle to create much against the division's tightest defence and are likely to slip to a fourth defeat in five league games.

Blackburn vs Leicester Tip 1: Leicester to win @ 21/20 with bet365

Fast-starting Foxes to get in front and stay there

The fast-starting Foxes have scored the opening goal in nine of their 11 Championship and EFL Cup games this season, which has often put them on the path to victory.

Away from home, Maresca's men have led at half-time and full-time in three of their four Championship matches.

Blackburn, who have trailed at the break and the final whistle in three of their last four league games, are unlikely to be able to afford a slow start on Sunday and must beware Leicester's tendency to strike before the interval.

It is not as if Jon Dahl Tomasson's outfit have much form for mounting comebacks either.

Last season Rovers conceded the first goal in 21 of their 46 Championship matches and came back to win only once — on the final day of the campaign at Millwall — while going on to lose 17 of the other 20.

Blackburn vs Leicester Tip 2: Leicester-Leicester double result @ 9/4 with bet365

Leicester winger knows his way to goal

Kasey McAteer again demonstrated his finishing prowess when he calmly slotted past Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher after being put clean through in Wednesday's EFL Cup third-round defeat.

The Leicester winger has blossomed as a goalscorer this season, with his four league strikes in six appearances giving him the fifth-best goals-per-90-minute ratio in the Championship going into this latest round of fixtures.

McAteer played from start to finish at Anfield, which indicates Maresca may not have been looking to start him at Ewood Park.

But the 21-year-old can make an impact as a substitute against a team who have conceded late goals in defeats to Hull, Plymouth, Sunderland and Ipswich this season.

Blackburn vs Leicester Tip 3: Kasey McAteer to score at any time @ 13/5 with bet365