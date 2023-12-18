Birmingham vs Leicester Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/4 Tip in Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers up his Birmingham vs Leicester predictions and betting tips ahead of their Championship clash on Monday evening.

Leicester are heading into the festive period on the back of an impressive run of form which has maintained their position at the summit, while Birmingham are desperately seeking the consistency needed to stay clear of trouble, and possibly make a push for the play-offs this season.

Birmingham vs Leicester Betting Tips

Leicester to win and both teams to score @ 12/5 with bet365

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to score anytime @ 11/4 with bet365

Over 10 corners @ 1/1 with bet365

Leicester can win Monday night goal-fest

Winning 17 of their first 21 games of the Championship campaign, Leicester have enjoyed a tremendous start to the season.

Looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, manager Enzo Maresca has the Foxes playing possession football which many of the league’s teams have struggled to cope with.

After back-to-back defeats to Leeds United and Middlesbrough in November, Leicester have responded well with a five-game unbeaten run, which includes four wins.

They next face a Birmingham side that edged out Cardiff City 1-0 last time out to end a three-game winless run.

Blues boss Wayne Rooney is still struggling to get consistency out of a side that started the season so positively under former boss John Eustace, but after finally registering only their second away win of the campaign in midweek, hopes may be on the up.

Birmingham can get at Leicester in this game, with the Foxes having failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last seven away games in all competitions. However, Maresca’s side have been finding ways to win matches - both home and away - and will be confident they can make it four wins on the bounce against their hosts in all competitions on Monday night.

Dewsbury-Hall can strike against the Blues

Sitting alongside Jamie Vardy as the club’s joint-top goalscorer in the Championship so far this season, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will fancy his chances of scoring again against the Blues on Monday night.

The 25-year-old midfielder has already found the back of the net six times in the Championship this season, including a goal on his last away day which, coincidentally, was also in the West Midlands, at West Brom earlier this month.

With Birmingham keeping just one clean sheet in their last six home games at St Andrew’s, Dewsbury-Hall has the finishing ability to exploit the shortcomings in the home defence.

At 11/4, Dewsbury-Hall is good value to add to his tally against Birmingham to help the Foxes open up a three-point cushion at the top of the table.

Look to the corner market

When it comes to the amount of corners in their games this season, only four teams have a higher average than Birmingham City in the entire Championship.

So far this season, there has been an average of 11.05 corners in Blues’ matches, with Leicester games averaging 10.05. Given Birmingham’s better form has come at St Andrew’s and the Foxes have been an impressive attacking force throughout, going over 10 corners on Monday is well worth considering.

