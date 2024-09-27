Best Underdogs To Bet On This Week: Best Games Analysed Ahead of Week's Action

Our football betting expert offers up his best betting tips and predictions for the best underdogs to back ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

Starting with two Premier League games at 3pm on Saturday, our four good-value underdogs then take us on an evening tour of France and Italy.

Underdog Betting Tips

Brighton to win at Chelsea @ 10/3 with Sky Bet

Crystal Palace to win at Everton @ 8/5 with Sky Bet

Le Havre to win vs Lille @ 18/5 with Sky Bet

Bologna to win vs Atalanta @ 15/8 with Sky Bet

All odds are courtesy Sky Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Seagulls to soar at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea hammered Barrow 5-0 in midweek but their Premier League record at Stamford Bridge is less impressive, with just one point claimed from home meetings with Manchester City and Crystal Palace this season.

Despite this, and the fact that Brighton are unbeaten in seven games this season, the Seagulls find themselves as long underdogs for Saturday’s trip to SW6 and are worth backing.

Fabian Hürzeler’s side have beaten Manchester United and drawn with Arsenal already this season, and they can add another big-name scalp to their list here.

Tip - Brighton to win at Chelsea @ 10/3 with Sky Bet

Everton woes to resume as Eagles pay them a visit

Everton picked up their first point of the Premier League season away to fellow relegation candidates Leicester last weekend, but they could struggle to build on that result when Crystal Palace head to Goodison Park.

The Eagles took a point from Manchester United last weekend and are now unbeaten in five competitive matches.

This includes a Carabao Cup victory away to Queens Park Rangers and a draw at Stamford Bridge, so Everton may struggle after shipping three goals in both home league outings this term.

Tip - Crystal Palace to win at Everton @ 8/5 with Sky Bet

Le Havre can pile the misery on Lille

Lille ended a four-match losing streak thanks to a late penalty from Jonathan David against Strasbourg, but that 3-3 draw will feel like more points dropped after they squandered a two-goal lead.

Now, after losing to Slavia Prague, PSG, St Etienne, and Sporting in the past month, they face a Le Havre side that could cause them more difficulties than the odds suggest.

Le Havre have won two of their last four Ligue 1 games, including a 3-1 win over Auxerre in their last home game, and they could upset a Lille side that have lost three successive away days.

Tip - Le Havre to win vs Nice @ 10/3 with Sky Bet

Bologna to keep the ball rolling

Thiago Motta may have left Bologna after guiding them to a club-record 68 points and a first Champions League appearance since 1964/65, but they could still cause an upset against Atalanta this weekend.

Saturday’s hosts picked up their first win of the Vincenzo Italiano era against Monza, but they have racked up a four-game unbeaten streak and face an Atalanta side that have already lost four times this term.

The visitors were beaten by Como last weekend and have lost their last two Serie A away trips, so back Bologna to take the points.

Tip - Bologna to win vs Atalanta @ 15/8 with Sky Bet