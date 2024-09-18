Best Live Streaming Betting Sites in the UK in 2024
Top 10 Live Streaming Sites for Football Ranked 2024
1. Unibet
Unibet offers users an exceptional range of live streaming that covers a range of football leagues and competitions from all over Europe.
The leagues they provide cover La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and the FA Cup. This is one of the best ranges around and gives a comprehensive covering of European football.
Users don’t even need to bet on the match or competition they want to watch in order to tune in, with players simply needing to have a funded account or have placed a bet within the last 24 hours in order to get involved.
They also possess some good horse racing, tennis and other sports streams for users to pursue, something that sees Unibet rank as the best option to use when it comes to live streaming bookmakers in the UK.
2. bet365
bet365 offers one of the most comprehensive live streaming services in the UK and as such sit near the top of our list.
Players only need to have a funded account or to have placed a bet within the last 24 hours on any sport to be able to watch any of their live streams.
This includes football from around the world, including the Serie A, La Liga and even the FA Cup, however they do not provide EFL live streams.
They also bring viewing options for loads of other sports including horse racing, tennis and all of the core US sports including NFL and NBA.
Players who want to watch a variety of live sports will find bet365 more than accommodating.
3. William Hill
William Hill provides one of the best set of live streaming options around, with players just needing funds in their account to tune in.
Payers do require an active account with a positive balance to be able to stream sports, a feature that isn’t offered by a number of competitors, something that sets Hills apart from the rest in this regard.
They also provide some excellent football streaming options, including a number of Europe’s major leagues and competitions.
Horse racing is also available, as well as a number of major US sports and tennis, with William Hill catering to their users’ needs by offering this.
4. BoyleSports
BoyleSports are relatively new in the live streaming scene, launching their service just a handful of years ago, and despite this it still proves to be very impressive in a number of key areas.
They bring some of the core English football competitions to their users including the FA Cup and the League Cup.
Very few other bookmakers possess these tournaments and this sets them apart, alongside a myriad of other football viewing options.
Users are also able to find an excellent range of horse racing streams, with races from all across the globe, with Boyles offering a greater selection of these than many other bookmakers in this area.
5. Sky Bet
Sky Bet are another excellent football live streaming site, with players merely needing to wager £1 to be able to watch when it comes to horse racing, however all football streams are available without this providing you have a funded account.
Their football streams bring games from the Bundesliga, Liga Nos and Eredivisie, as well as South American competitions including the Argentina and Brazilian top divisions.
They also provide horse racing and tennis streams, these two being the most common and popular in the UK. This includes all UK and Irish meets and the top tennis tournaments from around the world excluding the majors.
6. Betfred
Betfred also carry an impressive selection of live streaming options, ranging football and horse racing to greyhounds and tennis, all available without the need to wager on the events in question.
While they may not carry any of the major European leagues they do possess some of the wider football competitions, and are worth checking out given this.
They also offer streaming options for horse racing that includes all UK and Irish meets, as well as some select races and events from around the world.
7. Coral
Coral position themselves near the top of our list thanks to a number of reasons, the first of which being the fact that players simply just need money in their account to tune in.
They also offer a huge selection of streams for a variety of football competitions and leagues, with horse racing also covered extensively as well.
The quality of their live streams are strong across the board, with very little delay experienced no matter the sport you’re trying to watch.
Given this, they prove to be an excellent option for anyone looking for a new live streaming betting site to try out.
8. Virgin Bet
Virgin Bet are another top live streaming bookie that doesn’t require players to bet on the match they want to watch in order to tune in.
Users just need to log in to their account and make sure it’s funded in order to watch, a feature that’s present with a lot of the other top UK live streaming bookies.
Loads of sports streaming options are offered, including major football leagues from across the continent such as Serie A and La Liga, and with all horse racing events covered as well, leaving users spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing which event or match to watch.
9. BetVictor
BetVictor, while they do provide live streaming for much of their horse racing markets, sadly, at this time do not have any football streaming options.
These come with a £1 qualifying bet requirement, but do supply some high quality streams for their meets.
A large number of races from across the UK and Ireland are all covered via BetVictor’s live streaming service, making them one of the go-to bookmakers when it comes to live streaming horse racing in the UK.
10. BetUK
BetUK is a relatively new betting site out there, but despite this, they still boast one of the more impressive live streaming dynamics.
This being that while they only provide horse racing live streaming capabilities, all UK and Irish horse racing can be watched with them completely free.
Users do not have to wager anything on their races or events to be able to watch their races, which proves to be par for the course when it comes to the UK’s best live streaming betting sites.
Sports Available to be Live Streamed
Live streaming can be one of the best parts of any betting site, allowing players to watch their wagers unfold, or get inspired for some in play bets.
Whilst many betting sites now offer streams, not all sports are covered, with some bookmakers being more limited than others due to factors such as licensing issues.
Given this, all of the UK’s best live streaming sites and what the sports they stream can be found down below:
|Sportsbook
|Football
|Horse Racing
|Tennis
|Golf
bet365
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
William Hill
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
BoyleSports
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Sky Bet
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Betfred
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Coral
Yes
Yes
No
No
Unibet
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Virgin Bet
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
BetVictor
No
Yes
No
No
Parimatch
No
Yes
No
No
Bet UK
No
Yes
No
No
Ladbrokes
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Betway
No
Yes
No
No
SpreadEx
Yes
Yes
No
No
LiveScore Bet
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Wagering Requirements Rules
Some betting sites will have wagering requirements placed on their live streaming service, with these ranging from having a funded account, or placing a bet within 24 hours, to an individual wager being required on the specific event.
The best bookmakers will offer the funded account option, as this ends up being much better for players, as it means they don’t have to place a separate wager each and every time they may wish to watch an event.
Sportsbook
Wagering Requirements
bet365
Funded Account / 24 Hour Wager
William Hill
Funded Account / 24 Hour Wager
BoyleSports
Funded Account / 24 Hour Wager
Sky Bet
Funded Account / 24 Hour Wager
Betfred
Funded Account / 24 Hour Wager
Coral
Funded Account / 24 Hour Wager
Unibet
Funded Account / 24 Hour Wager
Virgin Bet
Funded Account / 24 Hour Wager
BetVictor
£1 Wager
Parimatch
£1 Wager
Bet UK
Funded Account / 24 Hour Wager
Ladbrokes
Funded Account / 24 Hour Wager
Betway
Funded Account / 24 Hour Wager
SpreadEx
Funded Account / 24 Hour Wager
LiveScore Bet
Funded Account / 24 Hour Wager
Best Live Streaming Sites FAQs
What is the best betting site for live streaming?
Unibet or bet365 are the best options for players looking for a live streaming betting site.
This is because of their variety and quality of streams, but also low wagering requirements, and the lack of any buffering or freezing on the streams themselves.
Can I watch live football on betting sites?
Yes. Live football can often be watched via the UK’s best live streaming betting sites, with bet365 having one of the widest sets of options for this.
However, not all football is available to be watched with them due to licensing and copyright issues, with competitions like the Premier League and Champions League unavailable with all UK live streaming bookies.
The FA Cup is on offer with some sites through, with both bet365 and Unibet offering this option.
Is there commentary on betting site live streams?
Yes, most betting sites do have some form of commentary attached to many of their livestreams.
This is often the case for things like horse racing, football and tennis, but it isn’t always available, something players need to be aware of.
What sports can I live stream?
The sports on offer when it comes to live streaming will vary depending on your live streaming betting site of choice, with horse racing being the most commonly offered option.
However, many have extended their offerings to football, tennis, golf, greyhounds and US sports in recent years, as UK bookies expand their horizons when it comes to their live streaming facilities.
Where can I stream sports for free?
No betting site will actually allow their players to stream any sports for free, all require some sort of deposit or wagering requirements.
All of the live streaming betting sites listed in this piece require players to either have a funded account, have placed a bet in the last 24 hours or have a bet placed in the match they want to watch in order to tune in.