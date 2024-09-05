Best Goalscorer Bets for This Weekend: Best Games Analysed Ahead of the Weeknd's Action

Ahead of the weekend's matches, our betting expert has gone through and picked out four goalscorers worth checking out.

Top-flight action from across Europe takes a backseat for the first international break of the season and there are three Nations League picks here, as well as one domestic selection from England’s League One.

Best Goalscorer Bets for This Weekend

Kylian Mbappe to score anytime @ 21/20 with BetMGM

Adam Phillips to score anytime @ 29/10 with BetMGM

Bukayo Saka to score anytime @ 49/20 with BetMGM

Joshua Kimmich score anytime @ 8/1 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

France vs Italy (Friday, 7.45pm)

From a neutral perspective, Friday’s clash between France and Italy is arguably the standout game in the first round of Nations League fixtures.

Kylian Mbappe links up with his country for the first time since his summer switch to Real Madrid and, at 21/20, is very much backable for an anytime goal.

Mbappe has perhaps had a mixed start in the Spanish capital but he did grab his first La Liga goals with a well taken double against Real Betis last time out.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star underwhelmed at Euro 2024 with just one goal and should be looking to make amends here. He is certainly more than capable of adding to his 48 international goals on Friday.

Tip - Kylian Mbappe to score anytime @ 21/20 with BetMGM

Barnsley vs Bristol Rovers (Saturday, 3pm)

Only three League One games will take place on Saturday, including Barnsley against Bristol Rovers at Oakwell.

Barnsley are among the contenders for promotion after reaching the play-offs in each of the last two seasons, and the visit of Bristol Rovers looks a winnable game for the Tykes.

Adam Phillips may be the man to fire Barnsley to victory on Saturday as he is in red-hot form.

Phillips has scored three goals across his last two league games and he also provided the assist in the Reds’ EFL Cup win over South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United.

At 29/10 he looks good value to continue his purple patch with a goal on Saturday.

Tip - Adam Phillips to score anytime @ 29/10 with BetMGM

Ireland vs England (Saturday, 5pm)

Bukayo Saka has been Arsenal’s assist king of late with three in his last three games. He’s also scored once for the Gunners and he could be England’s main threat in Ireland on Saturday.

Harry Kane is the obvious pick and represents decent value at 13/10, but the bigger price on Saka holds more appeal after his strong displays in the opening three rounds of Premier League fixtures.

Tip - Bukayo Saka to score anytime @ 49/20 with BetMGM

Germany vs Hungary (Saturday, 7.45pm)

Anyone looking for an outsider as an anytime scorer may consider Germany captain Joshua Kimmich in their home game against Hungary.

Kimmich has a modest scoring record for his country, but this is his first game as captain and he isn’t afraid to try his luck.

The Bayern Munich man averaged 1.4 attempts per-game for Germany across their five matches at Euro 2024 and provided two assists. Kimmich will be looking to put in a big display in his first game as captain and that may translate into a goal.

Tip - Joshua Kimmich score anytime @ 8/1 with BetMGM