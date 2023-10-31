Belgium W vs England W Predictions and Betting Tips: 2/1 Lionesses Tip in Nations League Clash

Our Women’s football betting expert offers his Belgium W vs England W predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet in for a Nations League clash.

Belgium and England ladies sides are set to meet once again, for the second time within a week, in a nation's clash matchup. The Lionesses emerged victorious from the first match as they now meet for a second, on Belgian soil, and each side's fourth match in Group 1.

Belgium W vs England W Betting Tips

Both Teams to Score @13/8 with bet365

Over 5.5 England Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Chole Kelly 1.5+ Shots on Target @2/1 with bet365

England lacking since World Cup defeat

The Lionesses have been struggling to regain their dominant form since their loss to Spain in the World Cup earlier this year.

This has resulted in some suspect results as well as their defence capitulating in the face of teams that are lacking in terms of quality respective to themselves.

This has included conceding one to the Scottish side, and losing 2-1 to the Netherlands side, both feats that would've been unthinkable before the World Cup.

Belgium themselves have travelled well against these sides, defeating the Dutch side 2-1 and bagging a goal against the Scots in their own backyard.

At home with decent support behind them, one would expect the Belgians to attempt to capitalise upon the recent lacking from the Lionesses.

Belgium W vs England W Tip 1: Both Teams to Score @13/8 with bet365

Lionesses Roaring

Despite some recent poor results the English made their presence felt last year and one would fancy them to finish the job off.

This will come with a whole host of shots on target, giving the Belgian keeper Evrard a lot to think about.

The English have been averaging six shots on target per away game and would feasibly see them surpassing this comfortably, having had eight on target in their match a mere four days ago.

This brings the over 5.5 line well into play and looks good ahead of their match on Tuesday.

Belgium W vs England W Tip 2: Over 5.5 England Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Kelly Killing it for City

Chole Kelly has long been one of the Lionesses stand-out forwards and this appears to be translating into the WSL efforts for her club Manchester City.

She should then carry this form into her national efforts, as she did in the last match against Belgium that saw her start and have more than a few shies at goal.

Kelly has been averaging 2.1 shots on target per game for City, enough to secure the line, but this could comfortably rise as the calibre of the defenders for Belgium is not as high as that of the league.

She will find more than enough opportunities to test the keeper and the line should be well in hand.

Belgium W vs England W Tip 3: Chole Kelly 1.5+ Shots on Target @2/1 with bet365