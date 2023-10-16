Belgium vs Sweden Predictions and Betting Tips: Valuable Odds for Euro 2024 Qualifier

Our football betting expert offers his Belgium vs Sweden predictions and betting tips, with three above evens tips for the Euro 2024 qualifier.

Group F is drawing to a close in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, as Belgium sits comfortably atop, clear by three points, and Sweden are all but down and out, nine points behind second place. The two sides meet now for little more than pride.

Belgium vs Sweden Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Belgium have long been touted as one of the best sides in Europe, yet this has never come to fruition with their side often appearing disjointed when it came to international tournaments, one that resulted in the early exit of the World Cup and sacking of the manager Roberto Martinez.

With fresh blood coming through the side appears improved, as they are unbeaten in 2023, the Belgians are in a good place to host the Swedish side.

Destructive Doku

Jeremy Doku has been in superb form for Manchester City, and this surge in performance should be enough to see him included in the starting XI as he has in the last two games.

Both of these matches saw him assist his teammates, yet one can’t help but think the pacey winger will be looking for more, and get his name on the scoresheet.

This should see him look to test the keeper on more than one occasion, as he has in his time for City. and against the lacklustre defence, Sweden should find ample opportunities.

Doku has risen to the occasion more than once and this should be no different.

Belgium vs Sweden Tip 1: Jeremy Doku 1.5+ Shots on Target @9/4 with bet365

Belgium bidding for consummate victory

Belgium have been an impressive side so far this year, being undefeated in 2023, winning all bar one match, when they drew 1-1 with Austria.

This includes four of their six wins coming to nil, including this reverse fixture that saw the Belgians emerge with a 3-0 victory over the Swedes on their home soil.

One would fancy this to happen again, in Brussels in front of their home fans another dominant victory will occur.

Belgium vs Sweden Tip 2: Belgium to win by 2 or more goals @7/4 with bet365

Gyokeres Gainful in front of goal

Sweden will be exhibiting many of their top-flight players, not least Alexander Isak, yet their other striker Victor Gyokeres may well fly under the radar.

The Swede bagged 21 goals in the Championship last year and was touted with a move to the Premier League, before deciding to take his talent to Portugal.

Nevertheless, he is deadly in front of goal and takes more than enough shots to warrant this line.

So far this year he has averaged 2.8 shots on target per game for his country, meanwhile averaging 1.7 for his club Sporting Lisbon.

He will no doubt find himself alongside Isak, and as much of the attention goes the way of the Premier League strikers, he could find himself with the ball and an opportunity to test the keeper often.

Belgium vs Sweden Tip 3: Victor Gyokeres 1.5+ Shots on Target @7/4 with bet365