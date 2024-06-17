Belgium vs Slovakia Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Red Devils

Our football betting expert offers his Belgium vs Slovakia betting tips and predictions for their opening game of Euro 2024 on Monday at 17:00.

Belgium head to Euro 2024 with lower expectations than in recent years, but many members of their golden generation remain. The window is closing for many of the Red Devils’ biggest stars, but can they make an impact in Germany?

Belgium vs Slovakia Betting Tips

Romelu Lukaku to score at any time

Belgium to win to nil

Belgium to win 3-0

Lukaku to make early mark

Belgium head to the Euros with some emerging stars, including Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku. However, their hopes largely hang on their star duo of Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku.

The pair are the headline names remaining from Belgium’s recent tournament appearances. While neither of them quite looked at their best for their clubs this term, they tend to combine extremely well for their country.

Lukaku scored an incredible 15 goals in nine games for Belgium in 2023 as they topped their qualifying group. He has scored two in two games for his country in 2024 and given his reputation for bullying weaker opposition, Lukaku should revel in Group E.

Slovakia did well to qualify but the gulf between them and Europe’s top sides was shown in home and away defeats to Portugal. Lukaku’s incredible scoring run makes him a standout anytime sorcerer option, while he’s also a fine candidate for the Golden Boot award.

Belgium vs Slovakia Tip 1: Romelu Lukaku to score at any time @ 1/1 with bet365

Belgium should be dependable early on

While Belgium aren’t viewed as one of the big contenders, they are likely to make a strong start to this tournament. New boss Domenico Tedesco has a defence-first approach, looking to stay solid and build from the back.

That paid off in qualifying, with Belgium winning five of their eight games to nil. That form has followed them into 2024, as they’ve kept three clean sheets in four games this year.

Meanwhile, Slovakia lack difference-makers in the final third of the pitch. While their possession-heavy style worked for them in a poor qualifying group, they should struggle to make an impact on the biggest stage.

Belgium’s defence is their weakness but their approach tends to hide that except when they meet Europe’s best teams. Take Belgium to record another win to nil in their opener.

Belgium vs Slovakia Tip 2: Belgium to win to nil @ 6/4 with bet365

Routine win for Tedesco’s side

Slovakia conceded just eight times in qualifying, but half of those goals were scored by group winners Portugal.

Belgium will likely start with Leandro Trossard and Doku either side of Lukaku, with De Bruyne teeing them up from midfield. The Red Devils also pose a threat with both of their full-backs, so this could be a tough evening for Slovakia.

Belgium are likely to have far too much quality, so back them for a 3-0 victory to kick off their tournament in style.

Belgium vs Slovakia Tip 3: Belgium to win 3-0 @ 10/1 with bet365