Belgium vs Serbia Predictions and Betting Tips: 7/2 Goalscorer in International Friendly

Our football betting expert offers his three best Belgium vs Serbia predictions and betting tips ahead of their international friendly.

Belgium are preparing to welcome Serbia to Brussels ahead of their international friendly match. This is ahead of their upcoming Euro 2024 group matches, where Serbia have impressed earning their qualification as Belgium sits atop their group.

Belgium vs Serbia Betting Tips

Over 2 Goals @21/20 with bet365

Dodi Lukebakio to Score @7/2 with bet365

Half-Time/Full-Time - Belgium/Belgium @15/8 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Banging them in in Brussels

Goals have been the main feature of most of the games including these two sides and when they meet this should be no different.

Five of Belgium's eight games this year have seen the over two goals line hit, alongside the fact that their last five games have seen an average of 3.2 goals per ninety minutes.

Serbia act only to increase the likelihood of this occurring, with five of their last six matches, both home and away seeing the line hit, as they will have their tails up and be looking to get on the scoreboard, with their recent qualification.

This should only contribute to the over coming in and at near evens the two goals line doesn’t look too shabby in this game.

Belgium vs Serbia Tip 1: Over 2 Goals @21/20 with bet365

Friendly bringing squad rotation

Dodi Lukebakio has been little more than a squad player for Belgium to this point, yet with a friendly on the horizon could well turn up in the starting XI and impress as he has in his other start for his nation.

In his starts for Belgium, he has registered two goals and three assists in three starts. If this isn't the definition of seizing the opportunity then what is?

Should he be given the start he is likely to impress up front once more and could end up getting his name on the scoresheet again.

Belgium vs Serbia Tip 2: Dodi Lukebakio to Score @7/2 with bet365

Red Devils to make both halves hellish

Whilst many football fans are used to seeing Manchester United as the Red Devils, it would appear that the Belgium squad also hold this name.

Nicknames aside, the Belgians should be able to ease their way to a comfortable win and be ahead at both halftime and at the final whistle.

The Red Devils have achieved the half-time/full-time win in six of their eight games in 2023 and they will no doubt wish to end the year on the impressive note with which they started.

Belgium vs Serbia Tip 3: Half-Time/Full-Time - Belgium/Belgium @15/8 with bet365