Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Predictions and Betting Tips: 2/1 shots bet tipped in Bundesliga Clash

Our betting expert brings you his Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig predictions and betting tips with goals, booking and in form striker tipped

The Bundesliga title race is heating up as they head into their final two games. Bayern Munich sit top, but are only one point ahead of their bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund, and they need to surpass a deadly RB Leipzig team to keep the league in their hands, this Saturday 17:30, on Sky Sports Football.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Bayern to Win & Over 2 Match Goals @20/23

Both Team to Receive 2+ Cards @6/5

Serge Gnabry 1.5+ Shots on Target @2/1

Leipzig still have a lot to play for also however, trying to fend off a SC Freiburg team, who could well encroach upon their top 4 finish, and Champions League place, only being four point behind the Red Bull boys.

Just a single point ahead of Dortmund, and the yellow wall having considerably easier fixtures, Bayern can’t afford to drop points here and need to secure the win to stay in the driving seat of the Bundesliga title.

Bavarian Goal fest

With the league on the line and Bayern's penchant for turning up in big matches, especially at home, having not lost at the Allianz Arena all year, one can see the Bavarians coming away with a win, even if it isn't all that comfortable.

Munich are also on a win streak of three games, and should be riding high after smashing Schalke 04, 6-0 in their previous outing. Not wanting to give anything away to their rivals, with three points being a must, Bayern look good value for this crucial win.

A high scoring game could well be on the cards also. Bayern score an average of 3.25 goals at home on their own, whilst Leipzig score a healthy 1.44 when away.

What's more is Bayern home matches see an average of 4.13 goals per game, as Leipzig’s corresponding away matches hold 2.81 goals per match.

All of this culminates in what should be a very high scoring match, with the Bavarians inevitably coming out on top.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Tip 1: Bayern to Win & Over 2 Match Goals @20/23 with bet365

An Almighty Clash

With so much on the line for both sides, one could easily see this being a fast paced tie, with hard challenges flying left and right as both teams fight tooth and nail for the result.

The last three meetings of these teams have seen a massive 15 cards handed out, while their most recent meeting in January saw five of these bookings shared between Bayern and Leipzig, the teams seeing two and three respectively.

Nothing less can be expected from this matchup, with both sides needing a win to fend off challengers from below.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Tip 2: Both Teams to Receive 2+ Cards @6/5 with bet365

Shooting Serge

Serge Gnabry has had one of his best seasons at the Bavarian club and looks set to continue in this form, with Eric Choupo-Moting being injured until early June with a knee injury.

With this the German international looks set to start up front, with hopes to test the keeper and add to his impressive tally of 15 goals on the season.

Gnabry shoots on around 4 times a match with an average of 1.95 of these being on target, with his shot accuracy being well over half at 61%. All of these are conducive to him hitting the target at least twice in this tie.

As the sole man up front, he will look to test Leipzig’s back up keeper Janis Blaswich, with their resident goalie Péter Gulácsi being out with a major injury.

This is all buoyed by the fact that he doesn’t actually need to score any of these shots to satisfy the bet, the keeper simply has to save them.

With the league on the line Gnabry will want to take matters into his own hands, and test the back up keeper between the sticks.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Tip 3: Gnabry 1.5 Shots on Target @2/1 with bet365