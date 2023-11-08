Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/8 Bayern Tip for Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray predictions and betting tips as the sides meet for their Champions League match.

The reverse fixture between Bayern Munich and Galatasaray was only two weeks ago, one that saw the German Champions come away with a 3-1 victory, as the Turkish side are unlikely to pose too much of a threat, especially at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Bayern Munich to Win to Nil @6/4 with bet365

Over 7.5 Bayern Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

Joshua Kimmich Shot on Target @11/8 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

This could end up being a long trip for the Gala, as they attempt to surmount the might of Bayern, one such that has only been added to with the signing of Harry Kane.

Easy at the Allianz

The Bavarians have long been a force to be reckoned with, and they are making their presence felt on the pitch, particularly at home this year, as they continue to shut teams out.

Clean sheets have become the norm of the game for them and one would expect no less than in this match.

All three of their most recent home games have seen them emerge with a victory to nil, as this will be their second time playing at home in the Champions League, after a 4-3 defeat of Manchester United.

Gala were only able to net one at home, no doubt aided by the fervour of their fans, yet this is likely something they will be without on their travels, as Bayern will look to win this summarily.

Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray Tip 1: Bayern Munich to Win to Nil @6/4 with bet365

Bavarians banging them at the goal

By all accounts, this should be a game for Bayern to seize by the scruff of its neck and demolish their opponents, and this will no doubt come with a host of shots on target.

They have been averaging around 9.6 shots on target per home game, something they will be looking to continue against Gala.

Away in Turkey, they managed to test the keeper on seven separate occasions and in their own backyard should only see this rise further.

Galatasaray shouldn’t pose too much of a considerable threat away from home, placing the onus on Bayern.

Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray Tip 2: Over 7.5 Bayern Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

Kimmich putting it on his shoulders

Joshua Kimmich has been known to orchestrate the play from the middle of the park for Bayern yet he may well see this as an opportunity to fill his boots.

He has been averaging just under a shot on target every other game meaning, should this hold true, he is due for one.

Opportunities come far and few in between in his role as the holding midfielder, yet should Gala perform as expected, poorly, he may seize upon this and drive forwards into a position to test the keeper and try his luck.

He is one of the best odds for a single shot on target outside of the defenders, as he could well find himself in a place to fire one at goal.

Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray Tip 3: Joshua Kimmich Shot on Target @11/8 with bet365