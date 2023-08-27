Our football betting expert offers his Bayern Munich vs Augsburg predictions and betting tips for Harry Kane's first home game as a Bayern player.

Bayern Munich started their league off in the fashion expected of them after they dismissed Werder Bremen 4-0 last weekend, with the German giants now taking on an Augsburg who are coming off of a thrilling 4-4 draw.

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Over 1 Augsburg Goal @5/1 with bet365

Bayern Munich Shots on Target Over 8.5 @6/5 with bet365

Sven Michel Shot on Target @6/4 with bet365

Form for the Fuggerstädter

Despite scoring four goals last time out and performing admirably against Bayern in their previous games the bookmakers have majorly undervalued their scoring potential.

With odds of 5/1 for just two Augsburg goalsl this provides some truly immense value to players and the form is there to back it up.

Having scored four last time out, albeit against Borussia Monchengladbach, their strikers are clearly feeling in form.

Additionally, their last season performances transfer into this having scored twice against Bayern last term in 5-3 and 5-3 losses.

Augsburg will find it difficult to defeat the overwhelming might of the Bavarians, but could well notch a few to soften this blow.

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Tip 1: Over 1 Augsburg Goal @5/1 with bet365

Keepers to be Kept Busy

Both of these sides were praised for their attacking play after their first matches and look set to continue this into their first Bavarian derby of the year.

Bayern Munich will have their fair share of shots, no doubt having enjoyed dominance in these matches.

Last time out against Augsburg they hit this line comfortably, managing 10 shots on target in the match.

The same also occurred in their first game of this season, hitting 10 once more against what many consider the better Werder Bremen.

With an extremely talented frontline that now includes Harry Kane, this line should be well in hand.

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Tip 2: Bayern Munich Shots on Target Over 8.5 @6/5 with bet365

Michel making Munich hurt

Sven Michel joined Augsburg this summer from Union Berlin and already made a massive impact, starting up front and scoring in his first match out.

Much of Bayern’s focus is likely to be on his strike partner Ermedin Demirovic as well after his impressive outing assisting for a goal and testing the keeper all the while.

This should leave Michel with some time to be able to pick his shots and test Bayern’s backup Sven Ulreich, with Manuel Neuer still out injured.

Michel notched two shots on target last time out and will be hoping to emulate this performance once more.

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Tip 3: Sven Michel 1+ Shot on Target @6/4 with bet365