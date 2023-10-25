Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk Predictions and Betting Tips: 12/5 Barca Tip in Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk predictions and betting tips for a Group H clash in the Champions League.

Group H seems to be well within Barcelona’s grasp, having left the tournament incongruously last time around, as they sit three points clear. Shakhtar Donetsk have a battle on their hands, as any point will prove crucial as they travel to Spain on Wednesday.

Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk Betting Tips

Under 4 Goals @4/5 with bet365

Joao Felix to Assist @12/5 with bet365

Both Teams to Score @19/20 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Goals could come at a premium

Despite Barcelona being the heavily fancied favourites in this, one cannot overestimate the injuries they have sustained of late, nor the defensive staunchness of the Ukrainian side.

Injuries to the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphina and Pedri may well act to hamper the Barca attack, who themselves haven’t seen games with more than three goals with regularity.

Half of their league matches have finished this way, and under the lights with the Champions League anthem playing the occasion could overcome their inexperienced strike force.

Shakhtar contribute to this line meaningfully as well and they have been frugal in their own matches, with just 20% of these seeing more than four goals.

Despite the disparities between the two sides, Barca’s injuries limit the effectiveness of this and should bring the under well into play.

Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk Tip 1: Under 4 Goals @4/5 with bet365

Felix Filling in the Gaps

Joao Felix traded the red and white of Atletico Madrid and the blue of Chelsea for the garnet of Barcelona over the summer and since has become an integral part of their side.

However, in the absence of many other forwards, he is likely to have to turn his hand to assisting, in order to cover the gaps.

He hasn’t been performing too poorly in the realm, bagging two assists so far, the most out of any active players, as well as an xA of 1.0.

Look for Felix to occupy a place higher up the pitch, than he has previously, and looking to slip his new-look teammates in on goal.

Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk Tip 2: Joao Felix to Assist @12/5 with bet365

Both sides to get on the scoresheet

Despite a mismatch between the sides, the injury-hit Barca could well open the door for Shakhtar.

Both sides have scored at least one goal in every single domestic and continental match so far, including the Ukrainian side bagging three away to Royal Antwerp.

Shaktar should well be able to nick one against a defence that is without Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong and Sergi Roberto, all of whom have been tasked with considerable defensive duties.

Barca scoring should be a given, as Donetsk could look to make things a bit hairy as the game goes on.

Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk Tip 3: Both Teams to Score @19/20 with bet365