Barcelona vs Sevilla Predictions and Betting Tips: Valuable Odds for Spanish League Clash

Our Spanish football betting expert offers his Barcelona vs Sevilla predictions and betting tips as the sides meet this Friday in La Liga.

Barcelona are presently unbeaten in La Liga so far, no doubt a nice respite from the scandals quickly approaching the club. Their next challenge sees them face off against Europa League champions Sevilla.

Barcelona vs Sevilla Betting Tips

This could prove a tougher challenge than many may expect for the incumbent Spanish champions Barca, who are presently being beset on all sides by rumours and potential regulatory issues.

Goals in Catalonia

Barcelona certainly hasn’t shied away from high-scoring contests this season so far with all, with four of their last five games seeing four or more goals, one such contest holding a whopping eight.

Yet within these, they have been prone to conceding as well which has only succeeded in raising the goals line.

Sevilla themselves haven't been too shabby in this respect netting at least two in all of their games bar two.

With Barca’s considerable goal-scoring ability combined with Sevilla’s tendency to net at least a couple, one can easily see the goals pouring in, in this match, making the over-three line look favourable.

Barcelona vs Sevilla Tip 1: Over 3 Match Goals @6/5 with bet365

La Liga referees to strike again

The Spanish League has long been a haven over hard challenges and referees are more than happy to reach into their pocket.

This has held once more this season, and it seems that Sevilla are often on the end of the wrath.

They are booked an average of three times per match and have seen the over 1.5 line hit in 100% of their games to this point.

In a game within which they are unlikely to see too much of the ball, drawing some risky challenges from frustrated players, Sevilla may well see little recourse than to battle for the ball, placing themselves under the referee's eye.

Barcelona vs Sevilla Tip 2: Over 2 Sevilla Cards @4/5 with bet365

Norwegian to be busy in the Net

Sevilla goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland will no doubt be kept busy by Barca's impressively talented strikeforce, who seem to be in fine form, particularly at home.

The likes of Robert Lewandoski, Raphina, Pau Torres and new arrival Joao Felix have thoroughly enjoyed their time of late, particularly when playing at home.

Barcelona have averaged 9.67 shots on target per home game, and against the suspect back line of Sevilla will be looking to crack on and get some more.

They regularly surpass the betting line of over 6.5 shots on target, which provides a nice bit of insurance for players, while still providing odds of above evens at 11/10.

Barcelona vs Sevilla Tip 3: Over 6.5 Barcelona Shots on Target @11/10 with bet365