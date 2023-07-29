Our football expert gives you his Barcelona vs Real Madrid predictions and betting tips, as both sides match up on Saturday evening in the US.

One of the biggest games in the world, El Clasico, has moved stateside today, as Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in the US.

American fans are being treated to a truly top class game here in what is both sides' last match before heading back to Spain ahead of the new La Liga campaign getting underway in a few weeks time.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Barcelona to Win @13/8 with bet365

Over 3 Goals @8/5 with bet365

Raphael Raphinha to Score @11/5 with bet365

Home Support for Barca

Barcelona’s time in the US has perhaps not gone quite as well as they would have liked up to now, losing 5-3 to Arsenal earlier this week, but they will nevertheless be fired up for this match.

The first El Clasico of the year will no doubt bring not only the best starting XI’s from each side, but their most impressive football to date.

While this may only be a pre-season friendly, the importance of one upping your rivals cannot be understated.

Barca laid claim to the league last year, much to Real’s dismay, and defeated them four times during the last campaign, including in the league, Spanish Super Cup and Copa Del Rey.

The Catalans may look poised to win but it is the crowd effect that their advantage will be gained. Barcelona FC are one of the most widely followed teams in the US due to their considerable Spanish speaking population and the popularity of Lionel Messi.

This will play its own part, as the Real Madrid players may well end up feeling on the back foot, with the 12th man behind Barca almost as if they were playing at the Camp Nou.

The support of the fans should play a core role in what is a crucial game to start both sides' season.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Tip 1: Barcelona to Win @13/8 with bet365

Country Roads Give Me Goals

Texas’ AT&T stadium is set to play host to this El Calsico as the deep south will be graced by two giants of the game.

This should bring a considerable amount of fans from across the state to pack out the stadium of this clash of titans.

All of this should combine into a goal fest, with both sides striving for a win, whilst all the while rotating their squads to give players minutes under their belt.

Pre-season friendlies are often renowned for their high scoring affairs, and one can see this being no different, with top class talent from across the globe set to take the pitch.

Both sides have already demonstrated this goal potential, Barca being involved in an eight goal thriller against Arsenal and Real defeating AC Milan 3-2 earlier in their campaign.

Goals are always a prominent feature of friendlies and this should be no different with considerable goal scoring talent on both sides of the ball.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Tip 2: Over 3 Goals @8/5 with bet365

Raucous Raphinha

Ex-leeds man Raphinha has become a permanent fixture in this Barcelona side of late and looks likely to start against Los Blancos today.

He netted one last game in the Arsenal match before being subbed off at half time, with Raphinha having also netted against Real Madrid last pre-season as well.

Playing out on the right wing, he could well make good use of the height and prowess of Robert Lewandowski, playing off the target man and looking for knockdown balls.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Tip 3: Raphinha to Score @11/5 with bet365