Barcelona vs Real Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Real Tips for El Clasico

Our Spanish football betting expert offer his Barcelona vs Real Madrid predictions and betting tips for the first El Clasico of the season.

The first El Clasico is slated for this Saturday at 15:15 as Barcelona host Real Madrid and somewhere other than the Nou Camp. Real leads the league but the Catalans aren’t too far behind, with just a point difference between the two.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Real Madrid to Win @17/10 with bet365

Real Madrid Over 1 Goal - 1st Half @10/11 with bet365

Real Madrid Over 4 Corners @1/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Barca are unbeaten, yet remain behind that of Real who have the one loss to their name. This courtesy of three draws the Catalan’s name, to Real’s one.

Both sides are coming off 2-1 wins in their respective Champions League matches, as they look towards the match that is the first of what many believe to be the title-deciding games.

Injury-hit Barca to suffer Real's wrath

Real Madrid were no doubt incensed last year, to lose the La Liga title to their bitter rivals Barca as well as exiting the Champions League in ignominious fashion.

They will be looking to come back with a vengeance and securing the first El Clasico of the year is a good place to start.

Barca will not only be without their fortress of the Nou Camp but are suffering from a host of injury issues right now as well. Their core front three of Robert Lewandowsi, Raphinha and Joao Felix are all out for the game leaving the kids to fill in.

While La Masia has been famed for its talent production over the years, they will struggle to compete with the veteran talent of Real.

Injuries will hit Barcelona hard and open up the door for the Galacticos to steal the result.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Tip 1: Real Madrid to Win @17/10 with bet365

Catalan’s Conceding in the First Half

Real Madrid have proven to be a powerhouse in La Liga this season, capable of bagging goals in all periods of the game, yet it is in the Catalan’s intriguing record that this bet shows its potential.

Madrid have scored eight goals in the first half so far, but Barca have conceded every single the majority of their goals in this period.

Six of their eight allowed goals have occurred here and one would fancy Real to capitalise upon this and get off the mark early.

They simply need to bag one goal in this half for the line to hit and this should prove no trouble for their talent squad, going against a diminished Barca side,

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Tip 2: Real Madrid Over 1 Goal - 1st Half @10/11 with bet365

Galacticos reaching new heights

One can see Real dominating this game in nearly all aspects and with this would come a whole host of corners for the boys in white.

Real are averaging 6.00 corners per away match and has hit the over-4 line in all games bar one. This should continue against Barca who have given up around 4.20 corners per match.

The Galacticos will press their on-field advantage and earn themselves a host of corners in the process.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Tip 3: Real Madrid Over 4 Corners @1/1 with bet365