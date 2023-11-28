Barcelona vs Porto Predictions and Betting Tips: Barca Backed at 11/8 in Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Barcelona vs Porto predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet in Catalonia in the Champions League.

Both Barcelona and Porto sit tied atop Group H in the Champions League, with Shakhtar Donetsk lurking just three points below. The winner of this game will be put in a commanding position over the group, whilst the other comes under threat.

Barca had been impressive in the Champions League, yet a 1-0 loss to Shakhtar threw a wrench in the works, allowing for Porto to draw level, and the Ukrainian side to jump to six points, making the group far more interesting than one may expect.

Comfortable win for the Catalonians

Barca have only lost two games all season, one such in the Champions League away from home, whilst their only other loss came at home to Real Madrid.

It is unlikely that Porto will cause Barca as many problems as Real did, allowing for the Catalans to get back on top, and remain at the head of the table.

The last two times Barca have played Porto they have come out on top, with Porto failing to score a single goal, this as recently as in October.

Three of Barcelona's six have come with them keeping a clean sheet, including in two of the last four matches here.

Their new home may not hold the same gravitas as the Nou Camp, yet Barca are still turning it into their fortress.

Barcelona vs Porto Tip 1: Barcelona to Win & Both Teams to Not Score @11/8 with BetMGM

Raphinha Returning to the Side

Raphinha picked up an injury early on in the season and since then has seen limited minutes for the side, but having played a lion's share of games for his nation Brazil, one can see him returning to the starting XI.

For the side he has been averaging 2.2 shots on target per game, and at just under evens is a steal to have merely one.

Even should he come off the bench he is still good value to have one, popping up in good forward positions, and perfectly capable of testing the keeper from nearly anywhere on the pitch.

Barcelona vs Porto Tip 2: Raphinha 0.5+ Shots on Target @4/5 with BetMGM

Dragons taking flight

Porto have been affectionately nicknamed the Dragons by their fans, and like their namesake, they are often taking flight from the corner flag, testing their opposition's defences.

They have been averaging 6.33 corners per game, and whilst this may drop slightly against the talented Barca side, one could comfortably see them having four or more.

Aided only by the fact they have managed to get four or more in every single one of their away matches to date.

They earned six at home against Barca, and could well maintain their impressive rate this Tuesday.

Barcelona vs Porto Tip 3: Over 3.5 Porto Corners @22/25 with BetMGM