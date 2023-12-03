Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/4 Tip in La Liga Clash

Our Spanish football betting expert offers his Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid predictions and betting tips as the two meet this Sunday at 20:00.

La Liga has been full of surprises this year, not least Girona rising to the top of the table. Yet this has left Barca and Atletico Madrid struggling as their customary places are eluding them. The two sit fourth and third respectively, left to duke it out for the best of the rest.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Barcelona to Win @10/11 with bet365

Over 3 Atletico Corners @4/5 with bet365

Raphina 1.5+ Shots on Target @11/4 with bet365

Catalans to take the cake

Barcelona, despite having had to leave the hallowed turf of the Nou Camp, as it undergoes repairs, have been impressive at home of late, something that looks set to continue against Atletico this weekend.

Winning five of their six clashes here so far, and only falling afoul of league leaders Real Madrid the Catalans look set to make it six.

Athelti haven’t been infallible on the road either, losing two and drawing one, including their most recent game, losing 2-1 to 11th placed UD Las Palmas.

They have taken the win four of the last seven times these two sides have matched up in Catalonia, and with it could move three points clear in third place.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Tip 1: Barcelona to Win @10/11 with bet365

Take the corner line for Los Colchoneros

Atheltico may struggle to take three points from the match, yet they will still remain competitively forward thinking, and in turn earn themselves some corners.

They have been averaging 4.83 corners per away game, covering the over 3.5 nicely, and have seen the line hit in 67% of their games.

Possessing a wealth of talent up front, and an in-form Alvaro Morata will only bring them more corners.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Tip 2: Over 3 Atletico Corners @4/5 with bet365

Raphinha has returned with a vengeance

Raphinha missed time earlier in the season with an injury, yet since his return has impressed massively in his role earning a slew of shots on targets to his name.

This culminated in him having eight shots in their match with FC Porto on Tuesday, four of which were on target.

He has been averaging 2.2 shots on target per game, and will be a major outlet for them up front, as his pace will cause the Atletico backline issues.

Targeting the goal has been a major part of his game, and one he is unlikely to shy away from in a crucial game.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Tip 3: Raphina 1.5+ Shots on Target @11/4 with bet365