Australia vs Nigeria Predictions and Betting Tips: Host’s dominant in Women’s World Cup match

Our football expert bring you his Australia vs Nigeria predictions and betting tips as Australia look set to dominate and take all three points.

The host’s Australia are already underway in the Women’s World Cup, beating Ireland 1-0 earlier on and now set their sights on Nigeria. The African team earned a hard fought point against an excellent Canadian side, and will be hoping to get more from this.

Australia vs Nigeria Betting Tips

Under 3 Cards @11/10 with bet365

Australia to Win by 2 or more Goals @13/10 with bet365

Clare Hunt 0.5+ Shots @5/4

Quiet Night for the Ref

The women’s game is not renowned for its world shattering tackles, limbs flying all over the place and the referee reaching for his pocket more than he does his whistle.

And this seems par for the course for this match between the Australian Matilda’s and the Nigerian Super Falcons.

Australia seem to keep it remarkably clean averaging only 0.9 cards per game, and only 0.6 for their opponents. This is a big leap in comparison to Nigeria who see 1.86 cards per game, while opponents only conceded 0.71 bookings.

However the game is more than likely to be a quiet one, in terms of the cards especially.

Australia vs Nigeria Tip 1: Under 3 Cards @11/10 with bet365

Magnanimous Matildas

The Australains have been building what seems to be an excellent squad for a while now, and with major home support behind them could go far in this tournament.

Before this however they will look to dispatch Nigeria with considerable comfort, and should look to beat them by more than a few goals.

This even while their star striker Sam Kerr is still out, with plenty of other excellent players to take up her mantle.

It is unlikely that the Nigerians will be able to pose a serious threat the Aussie should look to dispatch them magnanimously.

Australia vs Nigeria Tip 2: Australia to win by 2 or more Goals @13/10 with bet365

Carpenter Building towards Goal

Ellie Carpenter may well only be the right-back for this Australian team, but she could well try to cash in on playing against a lesser opponent by firing one goalwards herself.

In recent games, particularly against Ireland she found herself in forwards positions more than once and could have shot multiple times.

She also brings considerable set piece threat to the box, and could look dangerous from these also.

The best thing about this however, is that the shot does not need to go, be saved by the keeper or even be on target. All she has to do is shoot. It can be blocked, missed or hit the post.

This is great because it makes it so much easier for this bet to cash as well.

Australia vs Nigeria Tip 3: Ellie Carpenter 0.5 Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365