Aston Villa vs Zrinjski Mostar Predictions and Betting Tips: Valuable Odds for Conference League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Aston Villa vs Zrinjski Mostar predictions and betting tips as the two sides meet in the Conference League.

Aston Villa will need to bounce back in the group, after a disappointing defeat to Legia Warszawa in the first round of the Conference League. Their chance comes in the form of the Bosnian side Zrinjski Mostar, who have qualified for their first European competition ever.

Aston Villa vs Zrinjski Mostar Betting Tips

Mostar kicked off their campaign in style defeating last year's semi-finalists AZ Alkmaar 4-3 on Bosnian soil, notching their first win in their first-ever game on the European stage.

The feel-good story of the underdog side, whom many compare to that of FC Sheriff, may well come to an end as they encounter Premier League high fliers Villa at home.

Goals Rampant at Villa Park

Villa Park has seemingly been a haven of goals in recent times, symptomatic of Villa’s impressive free-flowing style of play, and this midweek match should be no different.

Every single match here has seen more than three goals, most recently when Villa put six past Brighton.

These two sides' form in Europe follows suit as well with both sides hitting the over in their first match, with Mostar seeing seven goals in their clash with Alkmaar.

Even if it is a rout by Villa, one could feasibly see them putting four past the Bosnian side, yet the Birmingham outfit has shown susceptibilities and a goal from Mostar would certainly aid this over.

The Conference League group stages have often been the haven of goal fests as vastly mismatched sides clash, and this contest should be no different.

Villains Keep Firing

Aston Villa have looked in fine form of late and one would bank on this to continue, especially at home in front of the Villa Park faithful.

They are averaging at least eight shots on target per home game, and against the Mostar, one could feasibly see this rising.

In their last game, the Bosnian side conceded eight shots on target last time out against Alkmaar, this at home, as the Villains should be able to match or beat this on English soil.

Mostar fouling their way through

If Mostar wants a chance of winning this game, they are likely to have to turn into a battle on the pitch, with tackles flying around left and right, much to the aplomb of this free-kick line.

Legia Warszawa employed this tactic well against Villa, fouling them 16 times in the match, with them eventually ending up as the victors.

One could comfortably see Mostar attempting to employ this tactic, lest their frustration may well get the better of them at their perhaps lack of possession and chances.

