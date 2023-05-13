Aston Villa vs Tottenham Betting Tips: Predictions and Odds Ahead of Major Premier League Clash

Goal brings you the latest Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur betting tips, predictions and odds ahead of Saturday’s 15:00 kick off

Spurs have slipped in recent weeks, and Villa have had a phenomenal season by all accounts, going from near bottom to challenging for European spots. These three points could have major implications for both teams fortunes as the end of the season draws near

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Tips:

Spurs need a win here having lost four of their last five and conceding 13 in these. Their European place have been put in jeopardy and if they want to challenge for Europa League they will need all three points.

Villa on the other hand are looking for their first European football since 2011. Their meteoric rise up the table to 8th is supremely impressive, as they look to take the fight to Brighton, and possibly go level with Spurs in 5th with 57 points.

Villains Turning the Screw

Aston Villa have now won all five of their last home games and look in good nick to take the win from Spurs. Unai Emery has worked his magic at Villa Park and turned it into their own personal fortress.

They have also done this under threat from top four opposition like Newcastle who they beat 3-0 earlier in April. Tottenham have looked poor recently and could be under threat from a potent Villa, as they drive for Europe.

The goalies could be in for a tough day as well. Both teams boast impressive average goals per game records. Villa with 1.71 in their home games and Spurs with 1.65 in their away games.

Yet the result and the goals are ripe for picking, with Tottenham’s away from home conceding rate. They on average let in 2.06 goals per game. And in form Aston Villa could look to capitalise upon this massively.

With a lacklustre Spurs travelling to the fortress that is Villa Park, conceding over two goals a game, the Villains could look to turn the screw against the Lilywhites

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Tip 1: Villa to win & 2.5+ Goals @9/4 with bet365

Bankes and Bookings

Peter Bankes is the referee for this game and the man has been more than happy to collect his booking dues this season.

Both Aston Villa and Tottenham average over 2 cards per game with them hitting this in 63% and 66% of their game respectively.

But it's in the referee that this likelihood resides. Bankes has averaged 4.26 bookings per games dishing out 81 in the 19 games he has taken charge of this year.

What’s more comes the pitched battle this game represents, with Villa having the chance to go level with Spurs in 6th, and the Lilywhites desperately striving to regain their 5th placed spot from Liverpool.

Neither side will want to give anything and as a result could be a choppy, hard fought game with both sides seeing multiple yellows.

Bankes is the linchpin, doling out bookings left and right and unlikely to let up as the end of the season draws near.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Tip 2: 2+ Cards for Both Teams @4/5 with bet365

Eric could be Dier

With the injury to Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier may find himself back in the squad after missing out in the last game. The English man has regularly featured as part of their three back formation, but rarely as part of a back two.

When he has, he’s been under the pump. Most recently in Spurs 6-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle. And he could feel this pressure again this week playing at an intimidating Villa Park.

Up against Ollie Watkins as well, Dier may find himself out paced or outmuscled as the dual threat striker will look to increase his tally for the season.

In an unfamiliar position to him, playing alongside Christian Romero, instead of in the middle of him and Lenglet, Dier may struggle and resort to some old fashioned defending.

He looks good value to be booked in this bout, and could find himself on the end of Peter Bankes’ considerable wrath.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Tip 3: Eric Dier to be Carded @10/3 with bet365