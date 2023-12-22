Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/5 Tip in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Aston Villa vs Sheffield United betting tips and predictions ahead of their Premier League clash on Friday.

Aston Villa’s unbeaten league home run looks set to continue when they host a struggling Sheffield United, who have picked up a solitary point on the road all season.

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

The Villans are nine games without defeat in all competitions, which includes impressive victories over fellow title challengers Arsenal and reigning champions Manchester City.

The Blades have won one of their three games under Chris Wilder, with two admirable defeats to Liverpool and Chelsea either side of an important, hard-fought victory over Brentford.

No cutting edge to Blades attack

Despite looking like a more cohesive unit under returning manager Chris Wilder, particularly in defence, the attacking play is in need of vast improvement.

The Blades have scored just 12 goals all season in the league, and only four of these have come away from Bramall Lane.

Midfielder Gustavo Hamer netted in consecutive away games at the start of the campaign, but no other player has scored on the road since, with own goals making up the remainder of the low total.

Meanwhile, Villa have scored 25 goals at Villa Park in the league and their defence has been breached just five times.

Villa’s home strength combined with the lack of potency for the Blades makes a comfortable home win the most likely result.

In-form Bailey to provide once again

Jamaican winger Leon Bailey has been in inspired form in recent weeks, with two goals and two assists in his last four league games.

This run includes the winner against Manchester City before assisting club captain John McGinn in their 1-0 win over Arsenal within the same week.

These results have propelled Villa into a surprise title charge and victory today will move the Villans top of the league table, albeit until Saturday when Liverpool host The Gunners.

If Emery’s men are to continue their impressive form the likes of Bailey will need to continue firing on all cylinders, and more the same should be expected on Friday night.

Another McBurnie booking

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has become a very familiar face to referees across the division.

The Blades frontman has already received five yellows this season and is one of two players to have been sent off more than once, with Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma joining the fiery Scot on two dismissals.

With another tricky away trip in store, expect the Villa defence to focus on riling up the 27-year-old for yet another league booking.

