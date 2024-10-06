Our football betting expert offers his Aston Villa vs Man United predictions and betting tips ahead of their 14:00 Premier League clash (6/10/24)

Villa will be buoyant after stunning Bayern Munich in the Champions League while the pressure is mounting on United boss Erik ten Hag after an indifferent start to the season.

Man United vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Aston Villa to win @ 5/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Youri Tielemans Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 2/1 with bet365

Alejandro Garnacho Over 2.5 Shots @ 6/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Get free bets with the bet365 welcome offer

Get the lowdown on how to claim free bets with our guide to the UK’s best welcome offers

Read our expert’s view on the best bookmakers to use in the UK in 2024

Emery's Euro heroes to pile pain on Ten Hag

Aston Villa can cap a memorable week by beating Manchester United and leaving Erik ten Hag on the brink.

Four days after announcing themselves as Champions League contenders by beating mighty Bayern Munich 1-0, Villa Park will be rocking again.

Confidence is through the roof in the Villa dressing room, the absolute opposite of the atmosphere in the United camp, while the Red Devils are also handicapped by having had 24 hours less time to prepare for this massive tie.

United are without a win in four and the ease with which they were cut apart in Sunday's 3-0 home loss to Spurs and Thursday's 3-3 thriller at Porto in the Europa League, suggests they are incapable of defending properly.

Down to 10 men in both fixtures - though skipper Bruno Fernandes is available on Sunday after his Tottenham red was overturned - they have been given the runaround twice this week and that will take its toll.

Aston Villa vs Man United Tip 1: Aston Villa to win @ 5/4 with bet365

Target a profit with Tielemans' shot tally

United are conceding over 12 shots per game in the Premier League this season with Thursday night's substitutions in Porto further proof that Ten Hag is unsure on his best defence.

The Dutchman is missing players but the De Ligt-Martinez pairing looks accident-prone and Harry Maguire has to be in contention for a recall after his scoring cameo in Portugal.

However the Dutchman perms his back four, Villa will find a way of imposing themselves,, especially as United's midfield, with Scott McTominay gone, Kobbie Mainoo injured and Casemiro a shadow of his old self, lacks any authority.

The shots will rain down on Andre Onana's goal and Youri Tielemans, revelling in his role in Villa's midfield double pivot, can hit the target at least once. He has scored at Young Boys this season and he knows he will be able to push forward against United when the chance arises.

Aston Villa vs Man United Tip 2: Youri Tielemans Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 2/1 with bet365

Garnacho the main threat for Red Devils

Ten Hag was so desperate to get Alejandro Garnacho on the pitch at Porto despite question marks over his fitness, that he traded him in at half-time for Marcus Rashford, despite the English ace having enjoyed a fine first half.

Garnacho didn't let his manager down and was a constant threat - indeed he looks United's best attacking threat by a distance this term.

He pinged off an incredible eight shots in Portugal and is averaging 3.1 per game in all competitions. Back him to get off at least three at Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs Man United Tip 3: Alejandro Garnacho Over 2.5 Shots @ 6/4 with bet365