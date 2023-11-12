Aston Villa vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/4 Goalscorer in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Aston Villa vs Fulham predictions and betting tips as the sides meet at Villa Park in the Premier League.

Aston Villa hit a bump in the road, losing 2-0 to Nottingham Forest last time out, in their impressive season. They will now be looking to get back to winning ways as they welcome Fulham to Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs Fulham Betting Tips

Aston Villa to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @13/10 with bet365

Over 5.5 Aston Villa Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

Nicolo Zaniolo to Score @11/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Fulham have had a tough time of it so far, only claiming three wins on the season, yet they may be emboldened by having secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Brighton two weeks ago on the road.

This is a game Villa should feel comfortable in winning, yet fatigue may well strike the squad, with this being their fourth week with two or more games in, in a row.

Comfortable Victory at Villa Park

Despite a blip last time out against Forest, Villa have carried their impressive form of yesteryear into this season, only then losing to some of the league's front runners Newcastle and Liverpool.

This places them perfectly to continue their 100% record at home, winning each and every game they have played here, even despite all of the midweek actions they have had to contend with.

They have won every single game played at Villa Park in the league, with every single one of these matches also seeing the over 2.5 goals line hit.

The onus will be on the home side to get the goals, something they have not shied away from, and should Fulham manage to bag one this will only contribute to the goals line, as Villa should still possess enough to surpass them.

Goals will fly and Aston Villa will emerge victorious as they have done so often before in front of their own fans.

Aston Villa vs Fulham Tip 1: Aston Villa to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @13/10 with bet365

Villains Firing

The goal threat will be placed squarely on Aston Villa in this match, and they will no doubt rise to the occasion, as they have so often before.

They have been averaging 7.8 shots on target per home game, comfortably enough to cover the over 5.5 line, and against the likes of Fulham, one could see this rising further.

Fulham conceded seven in their last away match to Brighton, whom many feel are on a similar level to that of Villa.

Aston Villa vs Fulham Tip 2: Over 5.5 Aston Villa Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

Incisive Italian filling in

With all of Villa's matches piling up the need for rotation will no doubt be present and this should come against Fulham with many seeing this as the best time to do so.

This should bring Italian forward Nicolo Zaniolo into the side, who is yet to score for the side, but this is not for a lack of trying.

Across the nine matches, he has featured in for Villa he has been averaging 3.6 shots per match, and will be taking aim again trying to bag his first goal for the side.

Aston Villa vs Fulham Tip 3: Nicolo Zaniolo to Score @11/4 with bet365