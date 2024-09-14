Aston Villa vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips: Toffees Staying Stuck

Our football betting expert offers his Aston Villa vs Everton predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday at 17:30.

Aston Villa will be keen to get a win under their belt ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Young Boys - their first ever Champions League fixture - and should have enough to secure that desired victory against Premier League basement boys Everton on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Everton Betting Tips

Perfect preparation for European clash on the cards for Villa

It is hard to imagine Everton picking up any points from a trip to Villa Park given their start to the season.

The Toffees have lost their opening three league games of the campaign with defeats to nil at the hands of Spurs and Brighton followed by a capitulation at home to Bournemouth, when Sean Dyche’s men were leading 2-0 in the 87th minute but still managed to lose 3-2.

Confidence will be low in the Everton camp following that collapse and a trip to Villa Park, where they have been defeated on four of their last six visits, is unlikely to pick up the mood too much as the Villans have lost only two of their last 11 home matches.

However, while the last 10 minutes against Bournemouth were a disaster, the overall performance was much better as they outshot the Cherries 18-17, suggesting that, despite two dismal attacking displays prior to that, they do have the players to hurt teams.

Villa have gone seven home matches without a clean sheet and with one eye potentially on their upcoming Champions League clash, the hosts could concede as they secure victory on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Everton Tip 1: Aston Villa to win and both teams to score @ 41/20 with BetMGM

Dangerous Duran hungry for more goals

Jhon Duran looked sure to leave Aston Villa this summer, but a move never materialised and he has wasted no time in proving his worth to Unai Emery, who may be rethinking his future plans for the forward.

The Colombian netted the winner against West Ham - the side he was closest to joining in the summer - in Villa’s opener and then repeated the trick against Leicester last time.

Ollie Watkins has been struggling for both form and fitness and may be given limited minutes on Saturday, meaning Duran has an excellent chance to net against Everton, just as he did in this fixture last season.

Aston Villa vs Everton Tip 2: Jhon Duran to score @ 37/20 with BetMGM

Toffees to make their presence felt at Villa Park

While Villa may dominate this clash, Everton looked sharp enough against Bournemouth to suggest they can trouble their hosts on occasion and, along with scoring, they could rack up a few corners too.

The line has been set at a lowly 3.5 and the Toffees could clear that with ease.

Everton earned at least four corners in each of their three meetings with Villa last term, took five in their most recent match against the Cherries and even racked up five when putting in a woeful display in a 4-0 loss to Spurs last month.

Aston Villa vs Everton Tip 3: Over 3.5 Everton corners @ 11/10 with BetMGM